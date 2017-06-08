America’s Cup: Watch as the teams push the limits of sailing in these spectacular videos

There has never been an America's Cup like it! Catamarans that 'fly' above the water at well over 40-knots, a sensation Sir Ben Ainslie compared to "skiing on ice". Watch the moments the teams push the limits of sailing as they try to win the America's Cup

The limits of sailing are being pushed more and more as Land Rover BAR, Emirates Team New Zealand, Artemis Racing and SoftBank Team Japan battle it out to Challenge for the 35th America’s Cup.

With the four remaining potential Challengers racing in gusts of up to 28-knots in Bermuda, the fans are being treated to some incredible, and sometimes scary, sailing, as well as some great examples of seamanship by the teams.

As Land Rover BAR’s skipper, Sir Ben Ainslie noted, foiling in these conditions is the most “full-on, exhilarating moment” in 30 years of racing boats.

“I liken it to skiing on ice. No holds barred; if you start to slow up and play it safe that’s when it is worse. When you sail these boats fast it is very rewarding, but in conditions like today sometimes it is not possible. Days like today it is the ultimate team sport,” said Sir Ben.

YBW rounds up the most dramatic moments of the 35th America’s Cup so far:

Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpoles during race 4 of the Qualifiers Semi-finals against Land Rover BAR

Luckily, no one was hurt after Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpoled while approaching the start line of race 4 of the Qualifiers semi-finals against Land Rover BAR.

But, their boat was severely damaged. Fans are still waiting to find out if it will be fixed in time for race 5 against the Brits, which is scheduled for today (8 June).

Dramatic collision on day one of the America’s Cup as Land Rover BAR crash into SoftBank Team Japan

Not the best of starts for Sir Ben Ainslie and his team on day one of the America’s Cup.

The team smashed into SoftBank Team Japan as they headed towards the start line.

Luckily no-one was seriously injured, although some of SoftBank’s crew came off with bruises.

R1 was left with a sizeable hole in its port hull, and at one point, the team were bailing out the catamaran.

Land Rover BAR’s shore team spent the night repairing the boat and they were back out in Bermuda’s Great Sound the next day.

“Love tap”: Land Rover BAR crash into Emirates Team New Zealand during practice racing

The collision with SoftBank Team Japan is not the only crash Land Rover BAR has been involved in.

During practice racing, the Brits hit Emirates Team New Zealand, with the Kiwis coming off worse.

Emirates had to spend four days off the water fixing damage to their leeward hull, while Land Rover BAR had to repair their bow.

Sir Ben later went on to describe the crash as a “love tap” on Twitter.

Artemis Racing beat the Defenders ORACLE TEAM USA

Showing exceptional skill and tactics, Artemis Racing showed ORACLE TEAM USA that it wouldn’t all be ‘plain sailing’ in the Round Robin matches at the start of the America’s Cup.

Unexpectedly, the Swedes whipped the Defenders on the penultimate day of the Round Robin races, beating the Americans by 24 seconds in the first race of the day.

They later went on to secure another victory over SoftBank Team Japan.