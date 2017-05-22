America’s Cup: countdown to the battle for the ‘Ould Mug’

Six teams, fierce competition and millions of pounds spent all in the pursuit of the greatest trophy in sailing - the 'Ould Mug'. YBW counts down to the start of the 35th America's Cup in Bermuda

It is the moment fans of the America’s Cup have been waiting for!

Friday (26 May) sees the start of the racing for the oldest trophy in international sport, with the first race in the qualifiers between Defender ORACLE TEAM USA and Groupama Team France.

As the excitement builds, the six teams – Land Rover BAR, Groupama Team France, ORACLE TEAM USA, Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand – will be looking for the support of their home countries.

With four days to go, YBW counts down to the start of world class sailing action in Bermuda.

Day 4

Land Rover BAR are asking fans to join the so-called Band of Britain and back them in their quest to #Bri​ngTheCup​Home – a reference to the fact that Britain has never won the America’s Cup since the inaugural race around the Isle of Wight in 1851.

The team, led by Sir Ben Ainslie, have launched a limited-edition supporter’s wristband; the ‘Band of Britain‘, priced at £15 – with all monies raised going to the team’s official charity, the 1851 Trust.

Made from plastic recovered from marine and coastal environments, along with a recycled alloy clasp the red and blue, nautically-knotted design, the ‘Band of Britain’ converts waste into fashion and has been created by BIONIC® yarn with the support of the team’s Exclusive Sustainability Partner, 11th Hour Racing.



Earlier, fans of Land Rover BAR were asked to send message of support to the team by using the #BringTheCupHome hashtag on Twitter.

Day 3

With the pressure mounting, the teams won’t be indulging in any of their favourite foods ahead of the races.

The week before it all kicks off is not a week off, but a week where they will still need to follow their ‘diet of champions’ as well as preparing physically and mentally for the weeks of competition ahead.

It is not an exaggeration to say that the teams have been preparing for years for this moment – with massive changes in the preparation for this America’s Cup compared to other.

The move to foiling multihulls and a six-man crew weight limit of 525kg means teams have to constantly power to grind, trim or hoist sails.

Continues below…

Day 2

Final preparations are underway before the opening of the America’s Cup Race Village.

Based in Bermuda’s historic Royal Naval Dockyard, it is situated on a nine acre reclamation site, also known as Cross Island. Work on the village began in November 2015.

As well as the village, there will be last minute preparations for the many local and international musicians who will be performing during the course of the America’s Cup.

It has already been announced that former Fugees’ member and three-time Grammy award winning artist, Wyclef Jean will be performing on the Main Stage on Saturday (27 May)

Speaking about his forthcoming appearance as part of the America’s Cup Concert Series this summer, Wyclef said: “I had my first taste of the America’s Cup in Chicago in June 2016 at the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series event.”

“I went out on the water while they were racing and nothing prepares you for just how fast, and how cool, those boats are. “Now I’m coming to Bermuda where I’ll have the chance to be part of the America’s Cup show on Saturday 27 May and I cannot wait! If you haven’t already, book your tickets now and I’ll see you in the America’s Cup Village.”

Day 1

Today is the day! The America’s Cup Race Village will officially open and spectators can see the first of the racing in Bermuda Great Sound.

The gates open at 3pm Bermudian time (7pm UK time). There will be a display of the America’s Cup Class Yachts on the team base mooring and the Dock Out Show in the village, where fans can get a glimpse of their favourite teams.

At 4.30pm Bermudian time (8.30pm UK time), the teams will make their way out onto the water ahead of the start of the first race half an hour later.

This will be between Defenders ORACLE TEAM USA and Groupama Team France.

Other Round Robin 1 racing on Friday will include Artemis Racing v Softbank Team Japan, Groupama Team France v Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR v Artemis Racing.

Racing will finish at 7pm Bermudian time (11pm UK time) before poster signing by the teams.

The official opening ceremony will be held at 8.30pm Bermudian time (12.30am UK time) before the America’s Cup Race village closes two hours later.