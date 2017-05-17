America’s Cup: collision between Emirates Team NZ and Land Rover BAR

With nine days to go until the America's Cup, both Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR are left making repairs to their cats after a collusion during practice racing. Watch it here

With the clock ticking until the start of the America’s Cup, Emirates Team New Zealand and Land Rover BAR are being forced to make repairs to their cats after a collision during the final week of practice racing.

Having sat out of competitive racing on day one (15 May) of the latest round of practice racing, the Kiwi team enjoyed a promising afternoon, winning races nine and ten, overcoming Land Rover BAR and Groupama Team France respectively.

However, it was the scheduled 12th race, a rematch of their duel with Land Rover BAR, that proved the day’s real talking point after the race was abandoned following a collision between the two boats in the pre-start, which resulted in both teams sustaining damage.

Helmsman of Emirates Team New Zealand, Peter Burling, had secured the favoured leeward end of the line and had shut out Land Rover BAR when the incident happened.

“It was a bit of a shame in the last pre start we had the leeward end of the line pretty locked down, Ben was quite late and just ran straight into the back of us,” explained Burling.

“Just unnecessary a week out from the America’s Cup we are all here to learn and it’s a shame we have a pretty big metre dent now in the back of our nice boat,” he continued.

Explaining the damage to the Kiwi boat, Burling continued: “It went straight in under the media pod with his windward bow and right down the inside of the leeward hull, so there is a pretty good dent there. You can definitely see if has punctured right into the cockpit right around where my steering wheel is.”

After assessing the damage, Emirates Team New Zealand CEO Grant Dalton said: “We know Ben well, he is a good guy but frustration is obviously getting to him and the red mist came down and it’s a lot of damage in a time we can’t afford it.”

Land Rover BAR confirmed via their Twitter page that the incident had caused damage to their bow.

The British team immediately started making repairs with the aim of getting back out on the water for practice racing for day three.

On its Facebook Page, Land Rover BAR wrote: “During the final practice race pre-start of the day, Land Rover BAR bore away behind Emirates Team New Zealand and clipped their inner leeward hull, sustaining limited damage to our starboard bow section. The team are now all working hard to be back out on the water as soon as possible.”