America’s Cup in pictures: the most beautiful images of the ‘Ould Mug’ through the years

Not long now until battle commences in the fight for the 35th America's Cup. But what of the earlier fights for the 'Ould Mug'? Browse our gallery of pictures from 166 years of the America's Cup

There is just over a week left until the first teams face each other in the fight for the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda.

The competition for the oldest trophy in international sport dates back 166 years.

The ‘Ould Mug’ as the trophy is affectionately known was first awarded in August 1851 by the Royal Yacht Squadron for a race around the Isle of Wight.

This race was won by the gaff schooner America by 18 minutes.

The trophy was renamed the America’s Cup after the schooner and was donated to the New York Yacht Club (NYYC) under the terms of the Deed of Gift, which made the cup available for perpetual international competition.

Since that first competition, there have been massive changes within the competition, most noticeably, the shape and design of the boats.

See the changes, as well as the highlights from 166 years of competition, in our gallery above.