America’s Cup: Land Rover BAR Academy announce squad for the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup

The team will be battling it out against 11 other international teams for the Red Bull Youth America's Cup. The competition will be taking place alongside the America's Cup in Bermuda

With an average age of just 22, seven talented, aspiring America’s Cup sailors have been chosen to represent Great Britain this summer.

The team, which includes Land Rover BAR’s first female sailor Annabel Vose, will be competing against 11 other national youth teams in the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup (RBYAC).

It will be taking place in Bermuda during the 35th America’s Cup.

Inspired by four time Olympic gold medallist and 34th America’s Cup winner, Ben Ainslie, the mission of the Land Rover BAR Academy is to find and support talented young British sailors into professional sailing and the America’s Cup.

The programme is run by Land Rover BAR, and supported by Land Rover, Castrol, Aberdeen Asset Management and Henri Lloyd.

The goal is to create a career pathway for British sailors into the America’s Cup, and build a British team that can win the RBYAC.

The Land Rover BAR Academy have already competed in the 2016 Extreme Sailing Series™, coming fifth in the professional stadium racing series, supported and mentored by the Land Rover BAR Senior Sailing team.

They recently placed 2nd in the Act 2 of the 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ in Qingdao, China.

One remarkable story is the progress of Neil Hunter who – after just ten months with the Land Rover BAR Academy – was promoted onto the senior sailing team.

Hunter has now been in Bermuda for the last five months, training with the team ahead of the America’s Cup.

The selected squad for Bermuda is Rob Bunce (skipper), Chris Taylor, Annabel Vose, Elliot Hansen, Sam Batten, Adam Kay and Neil Hunter.

Skipper Rob Bunce commented: “We’ve got a talented group of sailors from a variety of backgrounds and I think we’ve done a really good job of building our relationships and sailing skills together over the last year.”

The squad recently completed a seven-day training camp in Bermuda, which saw the return of Neil Hunter to the team.

The training camp was the perfect learning curve for the Land Rover BAR Academy, providing their first sail of the AC45F and the opportunity to immerse themselves with the senior squad and see first-hand the hard work, commitment and skill it takes to become a full-time America’s Cup sailor.

Hunter said that being part of the senior team in Bermuda was “an awesome learning experience” and had been “invaluable to the progression of my sailing career”.

“Seeing the work that goes on behind the scenes has really opened my eyes up to the world that is the America’s Cup. I hope to put that to good use for the Land Rover BAR Academy,” he added.

The teams, all comprising of sailors aged 19-24, will race the foiling, wingsail AC45F used throughout the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup World Series 2015 and 2016.

The Land Rover BAR Academy will compete in Pool B during the Qualifier events over the two-day race period on 12-13 June.

The Red Bull Youth America’s Cup Final Series will take place on 20-21 June.