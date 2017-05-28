America’s Cup: Sir Ben Ainslie and his men left bailing out R1 after crash on day one

Land Rover BAR's shore team is working through the night to make the repairs to R1 following the collision with SoftBank Team Japan on day one of the America's Cup

Land Rover BAR’s first day of racing at the America’s Cup Qualifiers was full of drama after a clash between the British team and SoftBank Team Japan left R1 with a “sizeable hole” in its port hull.

The crash happened during the final line-up towards the start line of the Round Robin match between the two teams.

According to Land Rover BAR, “SoftBank Team Japan’s skipper, Dean Barker moved into an overlapping position on the leeward side of Land Rover BAR, a move that resulted in a dramatic clash as the two boats came together, the hull of Land Rover BAR being punctured by the pedestal on the Japanese team.”

The penalty went against Land Rover BAR, who continued racing nursing the damaged boat around the course, with SoftBank Team Japan taking the win.

The foiling conditions helped keep Land Rover BAR afloat, at the end of the race the team foiled into Bermuda’s Historic Dockyard to a waiting crane, with the whole team furiously bailing to keep R1 afloat.

“The boat is pretty badly damaged, with a sizeable hole in the port hull,” noted Land Rover BAR skipper, Sir Ben Ainslie.

“It was a great effort by the team to get the boat around the course in the state that it was in. We were better off foiling with the hull out of the water, and we tried to keep the boat on the foils right into the harbour.”

“We were lucky we did, by the time we got to the dock she was on her way down. It was all hands to the pumps and bailing. It’s been about 30 years since I was bailing out Optimist dinghies, and it wasn’t something I was expecting to do,” continued the 40-year-old.

“The collision was unfortunate, we had a sideways slip just as Dean came in and got the leeward overlap. No one wants that, certainly in our position as we picked up a penalty and the damage. Thankfully, the most important thing is that no one got hurt.”

“It’s now down to the shore team to work their magic and fix the damage and try to get us back out for racing tomorrow. They are great guys, they’ve got us through some pretty rough patches in the past and hopefully they can do it again,” added Sir Ben.

Softbank Team Japan has already confirmed they will be back racing on day two.

Continued below…



“Obviously it was a bit of a ‘love tap’ as Ben calls it in the start of the second race”, said SoftBank Team Japan skipper, Dean Barker making reference to Land Rover BAR’s earlier collision with Emirates Team New Zealand.

“It was a little bit of a hairy moment seeing their leeward hull landing on our boat. Both boats have damage, it hit all the guys but doesn’t seem anyone is too badly injured. The nature of the racing is it’s getting closer and harder and it’s all part of the game. Ben wasn’t intending to hit us,” continued Barker.

“We saw an ugly big black hull coming towards the side of the boat. One of our grinder pedestal handles went through the side of their boat. There was a bit of damage to us but we can sort it for tomorrow,” he added.

However, it was not all bad for Land Rover BAR on day one of racing – the team has finally found their speed and earlier won their match against Artemis Racing.

This means that Land Rover BAR are currently joint leaders with Oracle Team USA on three points, with Artemis Racing, Emirates Team New Zealand and SoftBank Team Japan all on one point.

Commenting on the race against Artemis, Sir Ben said: “We had a fantastic race against Artemis Racing. Going into this competition, I think a lot of seasoned observers had written us off, saying that we didn’t have a chance.”

“We came out today when it counts and beat a really, really good team. So I can be proud of our team, and where we have come from and the potential we have to move forwards, this is hugely positive for the team,” he added.