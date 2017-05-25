America’s Cup: Skippers give their views 24 hours before racing starts

With just over 24 hours to go until the first Round Robin racers in Bermuda, the helmsman from the six America's Cup teams give their assessments of their chances. Watch it here

Jimmy Spithill, the skipper and helmsman of the defender of the 35th America’s Cup, ORACLE TEAM USA has said Artemis Racing, SoftBank Team Japan and Emirates Team New Zealand are, to date, the teams to beat in Bermuda.

The six helmsman from the teams gathered for a pre-racing press conference, where they were quizzed by the world’s media.

Meanwhile, there is some doubt as to whether racing will start tomorrow.

On its website, the America’s Cup is warning that strong wind is forecast – with wind levels gusting above 30 knots in the afternoon.

However, the wind may drop within the race raceable limits of 6-24 knots later in the evening.

Organisers say the safety of both the sailors and spectators is always paramount, and a final decision will be made by 9pm GMT once updated forecasts have been asserssed.

If racing is cancelled tomorrow, the America’s Cup Village will also be closed. Racing would then be rescheduled for Saturday afternoon and the Opening Ceremony would also be delayed.

America’s Cup Event Authority CEO, Russell Coutts, said: “With a sellout crowd for Friday, and huge anticipation for what we are confident will be one of the most competitive America’s Cups ever, rest assured that we are doing everything we can to ensure that the opening day goes ahead.”

“However, if the prudent decision is to postpone the start of the event, then racing will be rescheduled to Saturday, where the weather forecast indicates great racing conditions,” he added.