America’s Cup: Hair raising! The most dramatic moments of the competition in pictures

Crashes, speeds of more than 45 knots and capsizes - what an exciting America's Cup! From Emirates Team New Zealand pitchpoling to Sir Ben Ainslie's Land Rover BAR's damaged wingsail, take a look at the most nail biting moments of the competition so far

Fans of the America’s Cup have certainly not been disappointed so far!

From the very start of the racing in Bermuda, there has been action and drama.

The second day of the Challenger semi-finals proved no exception – with Emirates Team New Zealand violently pitchpoling before the start of their race against Sir Ben Ainslie and Land Rover BAR.

See pictures of the capsize and other dramatic moments of the America’s Cup so far.