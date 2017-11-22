Video: America’s Cup – Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa unveil new foiling monohull concept

After months of working on it, America’s Cup winners Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa have unveiled the new design for the team’s new AC75 foiling monohull racing yacht.

Emirates Team New Zealand states on their website that “the goal has been to design a class that will be both challenging and demanding to sail, whilst rewarding the top level of skill for the crews. The hope is that this concept could become the future of racing and could even influence the design of cruising monohulls beyond the America’s Cup.”

The new AC75 yacht has been conceived to combine extremely high-performance sailing with safety: the new yacht in fact can right itself in the event of a capsize. The twin canting T-foils, which are ballasted to provide righting-moment when sailing, also provide roll stability at low speed.

“The normal sailing mode sees the leeward foil lowered to provide lift and enable foiling, with the windward foil raised out of the water to maximise the lever-arm of the ballast and reduce drag. In pre-starts and through manoeuvres, both foils can be lowered to provide extra lift and roll control, also useful in rougher sea conditions and providing a wider window for racing.” states Emirates Team New Zealand.

Some of the technology of recent America’s Cup multihulls, such as the power and control of rigid wing sails, has not been transferable to other sailing classes. However, Emirates Team New Zealand and Luna Rossa’s design team are looking into new technology for the AC75, with the requirement that the rig need not be craned in and out each day. This innovation could be applied to different types of yachts, making it more sustainable for the future. The teams are currently working on this new concept and will release details with the AC75 Class Rule before 31 March , 2018.

