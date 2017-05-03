How to follow the 35th America’s Cup this May and June

Beginning with qualifying on the 26th May, the oldest international sport competition in the world hits the iconic Great Sound in Bermuda. Here’s how you can watch Sir Ben Ainslie as he aims to win the 35th America’s Cup for Land Rover BAR

Defending Champions ORACLE TEAM USA will be looking at making history by becoming the second only team to win three consecutive America’s Cup matches.

Sir Ben Ainslie’s team will fight it out in qualifying starting on the 26th May to become top Challenger and face the Defending Champions on the 17th June in the final match hosted by Louis Vuitton.

Sir Ben was a part of the ORACLE TEAM USA team in their 34th America’s Cup win in 2013. Ainslie was only brought into the fold as tactician midway through the final series with ORACLE in dire straits, but became the first British sailor to be on board a winning boat in the America’s Cup since Charlie Barr in 1903. After rescuing an 8-1 deficit to win 9-8, it was considered one of the greatest sporting comebacks of all time.

On the crystal clear waters and beautiful sands of Bermuda, Sir Ben Ainslie will be keen to repeat this feat for Land Rover BAR in what is shaping up to be a particularly exciting event this June.

Click here to read the schedule of events

How to watch on TV

The UK and Ireland Live Host Broadcaster for the 2015-2017 America’s Cup will be BT Sport. Broadcast times will be updated on the America’s Cup website (www.americascup.com/en/home.html) when scheduling details are confirmed.

The BBC will be broadcasting race highlights.

On your phone

There is a pay-to-play America’s Cup app which carries additional content including on board camera footage, video extras, social chat features and behind-the-scenes storytelling.

Download the app here: (www.americascup.com/en/app.html)

On the water

If you are attending the event in Bermuda, take advantage of the Spectator Boat experience and watch all the action from the water. Tickets costs $150-$200 per person and children under 13 get a discounted price.

At the race village

Where better to watch the event than at the race village in Bermuda itself. With views of the Great Sound and the finish line, there’s plenty of shows, food options, and sailor signing sessions.

Tickets are available for each day of racing on the America’s Cup website (https://tickets.americascup.com/Event/2383/Event-Village/) and prices range from between $10-$50.

At London On-Water:

If you are visiting London On-Water 2017, on 8-11 June, don’t miss the chance to follow the race.

The event will host the ‘America’s Cup LIVE’, where you can watch the teams battling it out on a big outdoor screen on Marble Quay at St Katharine Docks.