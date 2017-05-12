Watch: America’s Cup – thrills and spills as the teams push themselves to the limits during training

The 'Auld Mug' is not just one of the oldest international trophies, it's also one of the most exciting. Teams go through hours of gruelling training to prepare for the race of their lives, but things don't always go to plan... Watch the sailors behind the scenes, foil tacking, muscle building and sometimes even capsizing
Oracle Team USA capsizes
It happens to the best too! Capsizing is part of the training but luckily nobody was hurt when Oracle Team USA did just that. Take a look at how swiftly they upturn the boat. They make it look easy, but it takes years of training!
SoftBank Team Japan in training
The amount of training that goes on behind the America’s Cup scene at the America’s Cup is not for the faint-hearted. After some serious arm work SoftBank Team Japan literally collapse on the floor.
Team Emirates New Zealand makes a splash
You never know what might happen during training…
Groupama Team France nail the foiling tack
Watch Groupama Team France doing an impressing foiling tack!