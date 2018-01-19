Boot Düsseldorf 2018: Sunseeker, XO Boats, Riva and Gulf Craft unveil latest launches

Leading manufacturers including Sunseeker, Gulf Craft and XO Boats unveil latest launches at Boot Düsseldorf 2018

19 January

Riva 56 Rivale

The newest Riva will be on show at Boot Düsseldorf 2018. Along with beautiful Riva design and detailing, the 56ft open sportscruiser offers a lavish owner’s suite amidships, two guest cabins plus two crew berth.

There is a large cockpit, lounging areas and a sociable layout. The Rivale should be capable of nearly 40 knots with the larger engine options.

Gulf Craft

Gulf Craft and Drettmann will showcase the Majesty 100 at the show. The first model in the Majesty Yachts Superyachts collection will be presented at the indoor boat show by the partners.

In 2017, Drettmann Yachts became the sales partner of Gulf Craft’s yachts for Europe, Russia and Ukraine.

The Majesty 100 can accommodate 12 guests with five en-suite staterooms and a capacious owner’s suite.

The superyacht boasts a sky lounge area, exterior lounging and entertainment spaces and a raised wheelhouse with 270-degree vertical glass panels offering the captain unobstructed views out.

The Majesty 100 has a shallow draft of 1.65m, a 1,050 range at cruising speed and a top speed of 23 knots. Power comes from two 1,900 horsepower engines.

Yanmar

Yanmar claims its new 3JH40, which will launch at Boot Düsseldorf, is the world’s smallest common rail inboard marine diesel engine.

The company 3JH40 is designed to provide higher horsepower in its mid-range series and expansion in joystick controls – thought the engine can also be operated by standard mechanical cables as well.

The 3-cylinder engine weighs 192kg has an output of 40 mhp, and is designed to enable owners of smaller vessels and lesure craftto benefit from the efficiency with electronically-managed CR fuel-injection technology.

The 3JH40 surpasses EPA Tier 3 and EU RCD Tier 2 emission regulations for virtually smoke and odor-free operation.

The 4-stroke, water-cooled 3JH40 is an ideal for new builds and repowering applications, specifically monohull sailing yachts and catamarans up to 45ft, small motor boats or sloops, and light duty commercial craft.

Floris Lettinga, Yanmar International’s senior global sales manager, said: “We have launched the new Yanmar 3JH40 to answer the demand for a smaller common rail engine suitable for a wide range of commercial and leisure applications. It is clear from the extensive variety of our new customers recently acquired that the Yanmar JHcommon rail range from 40 to 110mhp has become the new global standard in sailboat propulsion.”

Yanmar is also introducing two high power models to its 4LV Series.

The 230mhp and 250mhp models will join the 150, 170 and 195mhp units in its 4LV series of common rail engines. The lower powered enegines were introduced last year.

The 3800rpm 230 and 250mhp models feature an increase in output and different turbo models from the first three 3500rpm units in its mid-section series.

The new 4LV higher power engines have been designed for power recreational boating and small commercial craft applications.

XO Boats

XO Boats will unveil its XO Explorer at Boot Düsseldorf this week. The 9.9m (without engines) XO Explorer boasts a spacious wheelhouse with 360-view for the helmsman and should be capable of 40+ knots. The front cabin provides a double berth and a toilet and shower.

XO Explorer will be powered by up to 350hp twin outboard engines and is recommended with a joystick control.

“XO Explorer is taking XO back to its roots. It is an uncompromised product of XO’s philosophy, a boat of which design stems from the demanding requirements of the archipelago but which can be enjoyed anywhere on the seas,” says XO Boats CEO Dan Colliander. “It is made to take you out for your archipelago adventure when others stay in port.”

The large wheelhouse’s back wall opens out to the aft deck, making one large social space when covered with an aft deck canopy.

The military-grade, aluminium deep-vee hull should ensure an enjoyable ride and make the Explorer XO capable of handling rough seas. Boot Düsseldorf run from 20-28 January 2018.

10 January

Sunseeker

Sunseeker International will unveil two new models, Sunseeker’s Predator 50 and the Predator 74, at the upcoming Boot Düsseldorf, which takes place 20-28 January 2018.

Currently in build at Sunseeker’s facilities in Dorset, these two next generation yachts boast the luxury yacht manufacturer’s sleek lines, open plan layouts and stylish interiors and reflect the growing demand for the performance Predator range.

Predator 50

The Predator family is now joined by an all-new Predator 50, the new entry point for this range. Predator 50 offers both open and closed capabilities and comes with tender garage.

Boasting cutting-edge design, every detail of the Predator 50 has been designed to perfection, and particular attention has been paid to the onboard entertainment space.

The Predator 50’s design is enhanced by the addition of a fully opening hardtop roof and a folding cockpit door and hinged window providing an open plan cockpit/saloon. This is complemented by forward and aft cockpit seating which can be folded down to create an enlarged sun bathing area. The saloon is spacious and enjoys panoramic views, making it the perfect area to entertaining guests. This makes the Predator 50 an open or enclosed cockpit boat, unusual in this size of sports boat.

The interior combines fine materials and large windows, visible in the full-beam master stateroom, which comes with a generous en-suite.

The forward VIP cabin features a scissor berth for complete flexibility and just like the master stateroom, it enjoys plenty of sunlight. Up to four guests can be catered for in style and comfort on the water or an additional bunk cabin can be created in lieu of the lower saloon thereby providing accommodation for six.

A stylish and highly sociable deck boasts a spacious foredeck seating and sunbathing area complete with optional retractable pram hood canopy. Moving aft, Sunseeker’s ‘Beach Club’ concept offers a space for family and friends to enjoy the optional built-in BBQ, overhead ‘rain shower’ and fold-down transom seating. The integral garage, which is synonymous with the Predator can, where specified, accommodate a Williams 325 Jet Tender launched via the hydraulic bathing platform.

As with every Predator, performance is still at the heart of this sports cruiser, which is fitted with the new Volvo Penta D8-600 engines mated to shaft drives, with optional electric steering and joystick manoeuvrability.

Predator 74

Sunseeker’s largest Predator model is back with a 40 knot capability. Sporty and sleek, the brand new Sunseeker Predator 74 has been created with style and practicality in mind.

The exterior boasts sleek, yet oversized pillarless windows down to the side deck which floods the interior with light and provides uninterrupted views from the saloon.

Of particular interest is the engineered cockpit door mechanism which allows it to open conventionally, but also lower itself into the sole of the yacht. Depending on the owner’s desires, the Predator 74 can be transformed into an ‘open’ yacht in warmer regions or a ‘closed’ yacht in cooler climates.

The roomy saloon includes a sumptuous U-shaped seating area, ample storage and comprehensive port side bar console; all below an impressive glass sliding roof.

Below deck from the saloon, there is a generous galley and three spacious en-suite cabins, comprising an aft master, starboard twin and forward VIP.

The master cabin benefits from an optional walk-in wardrobe which can be turned into an office area. The below deck plan has the option to have an extended galley arrangement complete with lounge and breakfast bar seating or an additional twin guest cabin which would allow the yacht to accommodate up to eight guests in a four cabin arrangement.

The large foredeck features a sunbed for relaxing and sunbathing complete with optional pram hood canopy. Behind the Predator 74 transom, directly below the vast sunpad, the tender garage provides the space to house a new Williams 390 jet tender or Jet Ski with a hydraulic bathing platform to make launching effortless.

The transom area features an optional ‘Beach Club’ with parasol – an option first introduced with the Manhattan 52 in 2016 and now a Sunseeker signature feature. This area also boasts a built-in BBQ, overhead ‘rain shower’ and fold-down transom seating.

The Predator 74 is powered by MAN V12 1550 horsepower engines which give a top speed of up to 35 knots. Thrill seekers have the option to choose the MAN V12 1900 engines instead, which offer a top speed of up to 40 knots.

Along with the new Predator 50 and Predator 74, Sunseeker will be showcasing the following five models at Boot Düsseldorf:

Manhattan 52

Manhattan 66

Predator 57 MkII

76 Yacht

95 Yacht