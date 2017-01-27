Discover the best new launches from Boot Düsseldorf 2017

As this year's Boot Düsseldorf draws to a close, YBW brings you a selection of some of the best new launches at the German show, including the latest models from Hanse, Bavaria, Princess Yachts and Fairline Yachts.

Around 1,800 sailing and motor yachts are on display at this year’s Boot Düsseldorf, which ends on Sunday, 28 January 2017.

Here is a round up of some of the new launches from the show.

Hallberg-Rassy 44

The new 44 is the first Hallberg-Rassy to use a twin-rudder configuration, allowing for better control when sailing at the limits.

It also has a larger steering wheel for better transmission and smoother sailing.

The cockpit is very generously designed and well sheltered.

The code Zero, the gennaker or the anchor line can be attached to the integrated bowsprit. All lines run into the cockpit below the deck and line surplus can be kept in a separate box in the coaming.

There are two cabins – one aft and a V-cabin with separate bathroom which is offered as standard in front of the mast.

Bavaria C57

Considered a milestone in the history of Bavaria Yachts, the 54-foot C57 boasts more space and more comfort with 88 square metres of living space.

On the starboard side is a large lounge area. On port side, a large saloon table for entertaining. There is also a full function galley forward.

There are three cabins below – a queen size double berth with ensuite bathroom and separate shower stall, twin cabin with “scissor” bed including an ensuite bathroom and separate shower stall on port, and a double berth including ensuite bathroom on starboard.

Designed by Cossutti Yacht Design in Italy, the C57 has an elegant lines and a large sail area.

Fairline Squadron 53

Although based on Fairline’s existing 53ft hull, the Squadron 53 marks a change in direction for the British boat builder, with a new exterior design from the deck upwards.

Created by renowned superyacht designer Alberto Mancini, the Squadron 53 has a spacious main deck with a flat floor from the cockpit to the lower helm, resulting in plenty of headroom in the master cabin.

Fairline Yachts debuts the new Squadron 53 at Boot Düsseldorf 2017

Overall, the luxury motor yacht is expansive, at 55ft 6in (16.92m) long.

The layout down below also provides owners with complete flexibility, including three or four cabins and multiple galley arrangements.

Princess V40

An update on the popular V39, the Princess V40 had its worldwide debut at Boot Dusseldorf.

It has the same hull, sterndrive setup and engines as the V39, but with an updated interior and exterior.

Highlights include the port light windows which cascade across the length of the yacht’s deep-V hull, flooding the saloon and cabins with light.

Below deck, there is a spacious saloon and well equipped galley, along with two cabins of generous proportions.

Hanse 675

The new Hanse 675 follows on from the successful 575 model and aims to expand the top end of the Hanse fleet.

It is 20.95 metres long and is available in two keel versions: Standard T-keel with 3.00m and a short keel with 2.60m.

Similar to the Hanse 575, the 675’s deck is flat with a sporty and elegant look. A large number of portholes, windows and skylights provide ample light and air below deck.

The deck is extremely easy to use and is designed for small crews, with a self-tacking jib and winches positioned at the helm, which can be used to operate all halyards and sheets.

Sirena 64

The Sirena 64 is the first of two new designs which marks a new direction for Sirena Yachts.

Powered by two CAT C12.9 – 850Hp engines, it has a top speed of 27 knots.

Pictures: Sirena 64 makes world debut at Boot Düsseldorf

It is is characterised by a 409 square-foot flybridge. The hardtop can be opened, allowing guests to enjoy the flybridge in all conditions.

The main features inside include a 258-square-foot owners’ suite with full-beam bathroom, two additional en-suite staterooms, and an option cabin for crew.

Dufour 63 Exclusive

The Dufour 63 Exclusive marks the French yard’s entry into the world of the maxi yacht.

This latest design features a high tech, full composite hull and structures where the sandwich bulkheads are completely laminated to the hull and the deck, offer greater safety and performance.

It is equipped with a powerful 230 hp Volvo Penta, which allows the Dufour 63 Exclusive to reach a cruising speed of up to 11 knots.

The maxi yacht can be fully equipped according to the owner’s requirements, with a choice between a furling mast or V-boom or racing configuration.

Bavaria R40 Coupe

The world premiere of the Bavaria R40 Coupe follows the successful launch of the R40 Fly last year.

And as is the theme from motor yacht manufactures this year, it too represents the next step in a “whole new generation of motor yachts” from Bavaria.

Elegant in design, the R40 Coupe also has many practical features, such as a large electrical plastic sunroof over the saloon which can offer sun or shade at the push of a button.

The coupe roof over the open cockpit can also be opened with a second sunroof.

Below deck, the R40 Coupe boasts luxurious decor, along with a saloon, two generously spaced bedrooms, designer bathrooms and many more features.

Contest 67CS

The Judel/Vrolijk designed Contest 67CS is seen by many as the future of high comfort, high performance bluewater cruising.

It introduces a new, even sleeker dynamic to the Dutch builder’s trademark flush decks and low deckhouse with browed and swept wraparound glazing, while creating even greater interior space.

The powerful hull carries beam well aft into soft chines and flat underwater sections giving good form stability and off wind performance.

At the bow a narrow but buoyant entry helps her sail fast upwind.

With automated hydraulic handling systems, the boat carries carbon spars and North 3Di sails with Ronstan deck gear and winches by Lewmar.

Fountaine Pajot MY44

The highly anticipated power cat from Fountaine Pajot got its unveiling at Boot Düsseldorf.

The 13.4 metre MY 44 offers racy lines and has lots of space.

Its fly has been designed with a lounge/sunbathing area, a kitchen and terrace overlooking the sea.

It has a spacious living room, along with two starboard cabins and another one to port. Each of the rooms has a sea view and an en suite bathroom.

The MY 44’s hulls have been specially designed for seaworthiness and stability, and it comes equipped with IPS from 350 to 600CV.