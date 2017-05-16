British Motor Yacht Show will feature the UK’s most luxurious yacht brands

The British Motor Yacht Show will open this Friday and run throughout the weekend until 21 May. It is hosted by Premier Marinas' flagship Swanwick Marina

The UK’s most luxurious yacht brands are primed and ready for the launch of the 2017 British Motor Yacht Show.

The three day event is hosted by Swanwick Marina, Premier Marinas’ flagship site, which was recently featured on Top Gear.

The marina’s facilities were showcased when Matt Le Blanc and his co-team took on their latest challenge of converting one of the least-loved cars on the planet – the SsangYong Rodius – into a luxury yacht.

A well matched collaboration between Fairline Southampton, Princess Motor Yacht Sales and Sunseeker Southampton, Premier Marinas Swanwick is excited to announce that this year’s event will feature one world premiere, industry leading yacht designs and even a touch of “Princess” history!

Fairline Yachts will display its new Squadron 53, alongside its immersive VR experience that will allow visitors to virtually “walk around” the highly-anticipated Targo 63 GTO that is set to launch at Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

Princess Motor Yacht Sales will unveil the all-new Princess 62, which celebrates the latest flybridge exterior profile lines and fresh, innovative, interior design.

Plus, following her launch at the 2017 London Boat Show, Princess will showcase the fabulous Princess S60 Sports Yacht as well as treat visitors to a view of the first ever model to be built by Princess Yachts International ‘Project 31’ – following the boat’s restoration to mark the company’s 50th anniversary.

Sunseeker Southampton will have six brand-new Sunseeker vessels on display, ranging from 50ft sports cruisers right through to an 86ft flybridge vessel.

The line-up will include the Motor Boat & Yachting award-winning Sunseeker Manhattan 52 and in addition, the Sunseeker team will be able to discuss in detail the brand-new Sunseeker Manhattan 66.

Now celebrating its fifth year, this boutique show attracts industry leading engine manufacturers, marine electronics specialists and luxury car brands and this year is no different.

RK Marine will be on hand with the latest Volvo Penta Inboard Performance System.

RIBS manufacturer, Williams Boats will also have high performance tenders on show for visitors to look at.

Plus, an exhibition of prestige and luxury car brands, courtesy of Rybrook and GC Motors, will complement the lavish motor yachts on display.

For those who wish to visit the British Motor Yacht Show over these next three days, further information on the exhibitor line up at Premier’s Swanwick Marina can be found at www.britishmotoryachtshow.com.