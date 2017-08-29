Clipper Round the World Race: Greenings skipper David Hartshorn ‘in good spirits’ after successful operation

Greenings skipper David Hartshorn's suffered a serious injury when his thumb was caught in one of the lines. He received immediate medical assistance

Clipper Round The World Race director Mark Light has confirmed that Greenings skipper Dave Hartshon’s operation went well after injuring his hand during the race. The skipper’s thumb was caught in one of the lines.

“We are very happy to update that we spoke with Dave Hartshorn today who is in fantastic spirits, with his wife Lorraine by his side. He says the operation went really well and he will be discharged from hospital today (28 August).”, said Light.

“He required four hours of surgery on his fractured, partially detached left thumb, and will need another operation upon return to the UK but is expected to regain full use, albeit with some potential stiffness, following recovery time.”

Hartshon won’t be able to rejoin the team until he has fully recovered. Deputy Race Director Daniel Smith, who led the Derry-Londonderry-Doire team to second place in the 2015-16 race, will meet the team in Porto today and skipper Greenings onwards to Punta del Este, where the situation will then be reassessed.

Greenings was diverted to Porto, Portugal, on Saturday (26 August) after the David Hartshon, 52, suffered a serious injury to his left hand which requires emergency medical attention.

Clipper Race Director Mark Light said: “The incident occurred around 450 nm off the Portuguese coast whilst David was leading a spinnaker drop in breezy conditions. Unfortunately, his left thumb became caught in one of the lines which has resulted in some serious damage.”

Continues below…

The decision to divert to Porto was made quickly following assessment from the race’s remote medical support physicians at PRAXES as well as the team’s onboard medic, that an urgent operation is required.

Light added: “In this rare situation that the skipper is incapacitated, coxswain qualified crew members on board each team have received intensive training on how to take control of the yacht alongside the skipper and lead it safely to the nearest port, where further assistance will be provided, which is the case in this situation.”

This opening leg of the race, between Liverpool, UK, and Punta del Este, Uruguay, is the first of eight stages which comprise the world’s biggest round the world yacht race. Over 700 crew are set to compete across the twelve teams in this global endurance test which will take eleven months to complete.

The first teams are expected to cross the finish line in Uruguay around 20 September. The Clipper 2017-18 Race left Liverpool’s Historic Albert Dock on 20 August and will return on Saturday July 28, 2018.