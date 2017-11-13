Clipper Round The World Yacht Race: Greenings crew to join other boats to continue in the race

Crewmembers of Greenings, which ran aground near Cape Town and had to withdraw from the race, will be able to join one of the other 11 teams and continue the Clipper Round the World Race

Skippers of racing boats in the Clipper Round The World Race have welcomed crewmembers of Greenings to join their teams and carry on competing in the race.

Race organisers announced on 1 November that the yacht was withdrawing from the race after it ran aground halfway between Cape Town and Cape Point.

Each of the 11 remaining skippers and their crews, have offered to welcome former Greenings crew members on board their boats to compete as part of their respective teams for the remaining legs of the series.

Andy Burns, GREAT Britain skipper, said: “Any of the team looking for a boat to continue the race on will be welcomed with open arms by none other than GREAT Britain. Because that’s what we do best.”

Six Greenings crew members were able to continue Race 3: Dell Latitude Rugged Race on board HotelPlanner.com. Others Greenings crew members are to be allocated to the other 11 boats, and will be competing in future legs, across the fleet so that they can continue their Clipper Race journey.

Race Director, Mark Light, said: “It’s been fantastic to see such a positive story emerge from what has been a very unfortunate incident.

“It’s been important for us to get the Greenings crew back on the water to compete in the Clipper Race and we have been speaking to crew members who are due to complete future legs to find out what their preferences are for continuing.

“I’d like to thank everybody for their patience whilst this process has taken place and I am delighted to confirm we have been able to find space for everybody wishing to continue with the race.”

Managing Director of Greenings, Andrew Greening, said: “Despite the yacht (CV24) taking no further part in the Clipper 2017-18 Race, I’m pleased to see that the Greenings team ethos will live on throughout the fleet and we will continue to support our crew members who have been reallocated to other teams. I’ve always said that there is something special about this team and whilst they may be continuing their respective journeys on board different yachts, I’m sure that they will continue to maintain that close bond that they have already forged and I look forward to seeing them at future stopovers.”