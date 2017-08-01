Cowes Week: Day 3 racing results

The third day of racing at Cowes Week saw blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots

31 July

Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. It was a day of intensely close racing for many competitors, with numerous podium places decided by only a handful of seconds after more than three hours of racing.



Race Day 3

IRC Class 6:

Giovanni Belgrano’s Whooper Simon Cory’s Icom Cool Blue Barnaby Smith / Graham Tullett / Nick Hance’s Imptish

IRC Class 7:

Jo Richards’s Eeyore Paul Dunstan’s Mandarin John Mulcahy’s Estrella

Redwing:

Ed Nainby-Luxmoore’s SnowGoose II James Tate’s Rosetta Nick Rowton-Lee’s Banzai

Swallow:

Mike Wigmore’s Gwaihir Malcolm Green’s Archon Charles Fisher and Richard Thompson’s Migrant

Black Group:

Quarter Ton Class:

Tony Hayward’s Blackfun Sam Laidlaw’s Aguila Louise Morton’s Bullit



Contessa 32:

Donna and Martin Rouse-Collen’s Andaxi Ed Bell’s Mary Rose Tudor Charles Hill

White Class:

Sunbeam:

Becky Wickens and Oliver Gilchrist’s Sky Stewart Reed’s Firefly Roger Wickens’s Danny

30 July

Weather fronts and gusty west south-westerly winds at Lendy Cowes Week led to some spectacular racing displays on the first two days of the regatta.

Day two was particularly tough for the competitors with classes seeing multiple retirements due to groundings, collisions and rig damage.

The gusty west south-westerly wind topped 25 knots at times.

Rupert Holmes from Lendy Cowes Week reported that many of the larger Black Group yachts finishing on the Royal Yacht Squadron line experienced multiple broaches and spinnaker wraps, much to the delight of the throngs of spectators lining the shore.

Day 2

White Group:

J/80 class:

Chris Body’s MockingJay Terence O’Neill’s Aqua J Felix Trattner’s UKSA 3

Dragon’s race:

Gavia Wilkinson-Cox’s Jerboa Donal Small/Martin Payne’s Full Speed Russian entry Igor Goikhberg’s Zenith

Sportsboat Division 2:

Malcolm Robert’s modified 9 metre Ker Sunshine Michael Livingstone’s 1720 Rum n Cork Steph Merry’s 1720 Midnight Cowboy

Black Group:

Many of the larger Black Group yachts finished on the Royal Yacht Squadron line experienced multiple broaches and spinnaker wraps due gusty west south-westerly winds. There were also plenty of retirements.

In the Fast40+ class, Peter Morton’s Girls on Film was leading by two minutes, approaching Baxters buoy located near Gurnard Head when she hit a rock. As a result, Invictus and Rebellion had a minor coming-together, while a fourth boat in the fleet suffered damage when the topmast of 42 South broke above the upper spreaders. Despite the various problems there were no injuries among any of the crews in the class

IRC Class 0:

Bernard Langley’s TP52 Gladiator Igor Yakunin’s Ker 46 Lady Mariposa R Christian Zugel’s Mat 1180 Tschuss

IRC Class 1:

Zero ll – Cowes Race School Sam Cox’s lower rated King 40 Nifty Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly

Race Day 1

White Group:

J/70 class:

First race:

Ali Hall’s Sceptre Nick Phillip’s Chaotic Paul Childs’ F’in Magic 2

Second race:

Swiss entry Lorenz Mueller’s YCB Team John Greenland’s Jumbo Paul Childs’ F’in Magic 2

SB20 class:

First race:

Jerry Hill’s Sportsboatworld.com Australian Michael Cooper’s Export Roo Porco Rosso

Second race:

Porco Rosso Export Roo Richard Powell’s Marvel.

XOD class:

(Restarted due to weather/tide under a Z flag indicating 3% time penalty for any boat crossing the line in the final minute before the start. Shortened course)

Colin McKinnon, Neil Hart and Guy Partington’s Catherine Rory, Amanda and Stuart Paton’s XL Swallow

Black Group:

Many of the Black Group fleets had shortened courses on day 1, with nine classes finishing early at South Bramble buoy and a further two at North Ryde Middle.

Fast40+ class:

Bas de Voogd’s Carkeek 40 Mark 3 Hitchhiker Steve Cowie’s modified GP42 Zephyr Sir Keith Mills’ Ker 40+ Invictus

J/109 class:

Richard Marsden and Rachel Toman’s Judgement Day Chris and Victoria Preston’s Jubilee Christopher Sharples and Richard Acland’s Jukebox

Cruiser Division A: