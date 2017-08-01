Cowes Week: Day 3 racing results

The third day of racing at Cowes Week saw blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots
31 July
Day three of Lendy Cowes Week delivered yet more racing in blazing sun and a perfect south westerly breeze of 12-16 knots that gradually built to a peak of 20 knots by the end of the afternoon. It was a day of intensely close racing for many competitors, with numerous podium places decided by only a handful of seconds after more than three hours of racing.
Race Day 3
IRC Class 6:
- Giovanni Belgrano’s Whooper
- Simon Cory’s Icom Cool Blue
- Barnaby Smith / Graham Tullett / Nick Hance’s Imptish
IRC Class 7:
- Jo Richards’s Eeyore
- Paul Dunstan’s Mandarin
- John Mulcahy’s Estrella
Redwing:
- Ed Nainby-Luxmoore’s SnowGoose II
- James Tate’s Rosetta
- Nick Rowton-Lee’s Banzai
Swallow:
- Mike Wigmore’s Gwaihir
- Malcolm Green’s Archon
- Charles Fisher and Richard Thompson’s Migrant
Black Group:
Quarter Ton Class:
- Tony Hayward’s Blackfun
- Sam Laidlaw’s Aguila
- Louise Morton’s Bullit
Contessa 32:
- Donna and Martin Rouse-Collen’s Andaxi
- Ed Bell’s Mary Rose Tudor
- Charles Hill
White Class:
Sunbeam:
- Becky Wickens and Oliver Gilchrist’s Sky
- Stewart Reed’s Firefly
- Roger Wickens’s Danny
30 July
Weather fronts and gusty west south-westerly winds at Lendy Cowes Week led to some spectacular racing displays on the first two days of the regatta.
Day two was particularly tough for the competitors with classes seeing multiple retirements due to groundings, collisions and rig damage.
The gusty west south-westerly wind topped 25 knots at times.
Rupert Holmes from Lendy Cowes Week reported that many of the larger Black Group yachts finishing on the Royal Yacht Squadron line experienced multiple broaches and spinnaker wraps, much to the delight of the throngs of spectators lining the shore.
Day 2
White Group:
J/80 class:
- Chris Body’s MockingJay
- Terence O’Neill’s Aqua J
- Felix Trattner’s UKSA 3
Dragon’s race:
- Gavia Wilkinson-Cox’s Jerboa
- Donal Small/Martin Payne’s Full Speed
- Russian entry Igor Goikhberg’s Zenith
Sportsboat Division 2:
- Malcolm Robert’s modified 9 metre Ker Sunshine
- Michael Livingstone’s 1720 Rum n Cork
- Steph Merry’s 1720 Midnight Cowboy
Black Group:
Many of the larger Black Group yachts finished on the Royal Yacht Squadron line experienced multiple broaches and spinnaker wraps due gusty west south-westerly winds. There were also plenty of retirements.
In the Fast40+ class, Peter Morton’s Girls on Film was leading by two minutes, approaching Baxters buoy located near Gurnard Head when she hit a rock. As a result, Invictus and Rebellion had a minor coming-together, while a fourth boat in the fleet suffered damage when the topmast of 42 South broke above the upper spreaders. Despite the various problems there were no injuries among any of the crews in the class
IRC Class 0:
- Bernard Langley’s TP52 Gladiator
- Igor Yakunin’s Ker 46 Lady Mariposa R
- Christian Zugel’s Mat 1180 Tschuss
IRC Class 1:
- Zero ll – Cowes Race School
- Sam Cox’s lower rated King 40 Nifty
- Tony Mack’s J/111 McFly
Race Day 1
White Group:
J/70 class:
First race:
- Ali Hall’s Sceptre
- Nick Phillip’s Chaotic
- Paul Childs’ F’in Magic 2
Second race:
- Swiss entry Lorenz Mueller’s YCB Team
- John Greenland’s Jumbo
- Paul Childs’ F’in Magic 2
SB20 class:
First race:
- Jerry Hill’s Sportsboatworld.com
- Australian Michael Cooper’s Export Roo
- Porco Rosso
Second race:
- Porco Rosso
- Export Roo
- Richard Powell’s Marvel.
XOD class:
(Restarted due to weather/tide under a Z flag indicating 3% time penalty for any boat crossing the line in the final minute before the start. Shortened course)
- Colin McKinnon, Neil Hart and Guy Partington’s Catherine
- Rory, Amanda and Stuart Paton’s XL
- Swallow
Black Group:
Many of the Black Group fleets had shortened courses on day 1, with nine classes finishing early at South Bramble buoy and a further two at North Ryde Middle.
Fast40+ class:
- Bas de Voogd’s Carkeek 40 Mark 3 Hitchhiker
- Steve Cowie’s modified GP42 Zephyr
- Sir Keith Mills’ Ker 40+ Invictus
J/109 class:
- Richard Marsden and Rachel Toman’s Judgement Day
- Chris and Victoria Preston’s Jubilee
- Christopher Sharples and Richard Acland’s Jukebox
Cruiser Division A:
- Chris Panting’s Beneteau First 35 No Chance
- X-55 Pioneer Lutine
- Rob Denning’s Swan 46 Bewick of Hamble