Crick Boat Show gets underway this weekend

Britain's biggest inlands waterways festival - the Crick Boat Show - starts on Saturday (28 May) and is promising something for all the family

This bank holiday weekend, the Crick Boat Show will get underway near Daventry in Northamptonshire.

More than 250 exhibitors from across the canal world will be at the show, which runs from Saturday until Tuesday (30 May).

Visitors can look round dozens of narrowboats, canal boats and barges which will be on display.

At Crick Boat Show, visitors can take a free trip out onto the water to experience the Grand Union Canal on one of the show’s trip boats. Trip boats run every 10 minutes from 10.10am each day of the show and each trip lasts 30 minutes.

All trips are run by LNBP Community Boating, formerly the London Narrow Boat Project, which will be collecting small donations.

This is a popular attraction, so booking is advised at the Trip Boats Marquee on the Quayside.

Other events taking place are boat handling sessions, which are open to any who wants to own a canal boat or try a boating holiday but are nervous about how to navigate the waterways.

The hour-long sessions are run by Watercraft and are also useful for anyone who may want to refresh their skills after a break from boating.

Visitors will be talked through the basics of casting off, mooring up, boat etiquette, rope handling, breaking down boat jargon as well as lock navigation.

Continues below…

Seminars are also being held throughout the festival, covering boat ownership and boating.

New for 2017, marina operator BWML will be showcasing three GRP cruisers to demonstrate an alternative to more expensive narrowboats.

There will also be several historic boats on display during the show, including the small Northwich motor boat by W.J. Yarwood, Sculptor, which was built in 1935, and was used by the Grand Union Canal Carrying Company.

Raymond, the last wooden working boat to built in the UK at Barlow’s Dock in Braunston in 1958, will also be on show.

There will also be live music on the stage at the show’s large Wheatsheaf Bar Marquee.

The Crick Boat Show 2017 will be open from 10am till 6pm every day except 29 May, when it closes at 5pm.

Evening entertainment runs from 7.30pm to 11.30pm.

Tickets cost £15 per adult. All children aged 16 and under go free. Senior citizens and concessions are £13.50.

Three day tickets are also available at a cost of £29/£26 for senior citizens and concessions.

Camping spaces are available and must be booked in advance. Unfortunately mooring spaces have now sold out.