Line up announced for the Northern Boat Show

Held on 25 to 28 May 2018 at Liverpool’s Salthouse Dock the Northern Boat Show will coincide with the Mersey River Festival and Tall Ships Liverpool 2018 for a weekend of on-water entertainment for everybody.

Several vessels will be on display at the Northern Boat Show, including sailing boats such as the Capecutter 19 and Character Post Boat; motor boats such as the Jeanneau Merry Fisher 695 from Conwy Quays Marina, Beneteau Antares 8 and Flyer 7 from Maiden Marine; and Chaparral and Robalo sports boats from Ideal Boat.

Highfield RIBS from Liverpool Power Boats; Beetle and Narrow Beam canal boats from Aintree and a variety of other ways of getting on the water such as the Circraft aquatic flying circle to Sandbank SUP Style paddle boards will also be on show. New for 2018 will be a range of brokerage boats from Bluepoint Marine.

Boating products and services such as sailing courses from Safe Water Training Sea School and Bay Sea School, Volvo engines from James Troop & Co, water sports equipment from Shark Attack Watersports, cruises from Davenports, marinas such as Whitehaven, Conwy Quays and Maiden Marine to a multitude of leisure, clothing and accessory exhibitors will also be on show.

The City of Liverpool will be transformed into three cultural festivals – Liverpool Festival in the city centre, Irish Festival at the Albert Dock and French Festival on the Pier Head, each with their own unique atmosphere and cultural experience.

The festivals will offer performances, entertainment, street animation and live music. An estimated one million spectators are expected to attend the events and watch the fleet of tall ships on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The Festival is entirely free and visitors will also be able to visit the Northern Boat Show pontoons for free by registering for tickets at www.northernboatshow.co.uk

Richard Milbourn, Event Director of the Northern Boat Show said: “You will not find a better weekends entertainment for your family taking place in Liverpool in May. The Tall Ships will be spectacular and there’s even a 40 foot high ‘Ghost Ship’ within the Boat Show which is created from jets of water when its dark. I hope it enables more people to become inspired to get on the water whatever their budget.”.