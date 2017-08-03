London Boat Show: Chief Officer of Boat Shows, Murray Ellis explains the reason behind the relaunch of the event

Chief Officer of Boat Shows, Murray Ellis, explains the reason behind the decision to shorten the Show from five to 10 days and to add the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and Bespoke London to the 2018 event at the ExCel in London

03 August

Earlier in the year London Boat Show organiser, British Marine Boat Shows, made the announcement that the annual event would ran for just five days in 2018, rather than the usual 10 days.

The Show will also run a little later than usual this year, from Wednesday, 10 January 2018 until Sunday, 14 January 2018.

British Marine said at the time that the changes were made following feedback from visitors and exhibitors, but promised the show would still “draw on its rich heritage” and offer “a wealth of business and networking opportunities as well as quality visitors”.

The Show now will have three separate events under one roof at the London ExCel: the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show on the one side and Bespoke London on the other.

British Marine magazine and its editor, Kim Hollamby, caught up with Chief Officer of Boat Shows, Murray Ellis, to ask what has prompted this decision.

Ellis says: “The world has completely changed and it was time for the Boards and British Marine Boat Shows team to stop and think about what we needed to do with London,”.

“The results of the 2017 London Boat Show and subsequent research prompted that it looked great – as it always does – it remained important and relevant but it didn’t deliver sufficient quantity and quality of visitors to the very diverse market sectors represented by our exhibitors. Business was still done, loyal exhibitors and visitors still value the Show but our audience was diluted across a 10- day period. The Show also started close to the end of the Christmas break, which was necessary because ExCeL London is very busy now and our traditional early January window is the only one available to us. Importance of the Show.”

Ellis continues: “It’s important to remember that the London Boat Show has a strong profile with the general public. It provides a key platform to showcase the marine industry in the capital and the perfect venue to meet with government ministers and other key influencers. We also use it for essential activity such as our Meet the Buyer programme and association meetings. And it provides a financial contribution towards the broader work of British Marine on behalf of all members. So, its influence stretches well beyond what you see on the floor of the South Hall.

“However we could not keep it as it was. Proposals were drawn up and discussed in February by a joint meeting of the British Marine Boat Shows Board and British Marine Management Board. That enabled the non- executive directors, who are voted onto these boards as the representatives of our membership, to make rapid decisions in time for the 2018 Show.

“Major boat shows around the world are typically shorter now and by taking the decision to move to a duration of five days we can also change the start day further into January. Exhibitor feedback suggests this is the right course of action and it will attract those who had previously been put off by the high impact of staffing and other costs associated with a 10-day run.

“Once the timeframe was decided the thought was we shouldn’t just settle for a London Boat Show delivered to the same formula over a shorter period but look to see how we could introduce new audiences that deliver different dynamics and markets. We’ve seen how social media is influencing the way that people like to receive marketing messages as if you are speaking with them individually. The original London Boat Show format was too broad to be able to do that effectively and we wanted to guarantee that the right visitors identified with as many of the strands represented as possible.”

British Marine Boat Shows looked at different areas of the marine industry to deliver something extra special.

“We looked at several sectors, such as fishing and diving which seemed obvious areas to explore, but found these markets weren’t big enough to sustain a Show of their own.”, says Murray Ellis.

“Watersports and boating holidays however are clearly growth sectors and really important ones given what we are learning about the next generations. Stand up paddleboarding, for example, is currently the fastest growth area in terms of getting people out onto the water. January is the busiest time for people booking holidays, making it the perfect time to promote sea charter, flotilla, inland hire and boating activity breaks. All can draw new exhibitors and new audiences, so we decided to create the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show.

“We also looked at the challenges posed by the broad breadth of the marine industry, from kayaks to superyachts. We need to deliver a Show that’s right for exhibitors and attracts the right visitors. At the luxury end of the market you need to sell lifestyle. The shorter duration of the Show will generate savings for most companies on staff accommodation and subsistence, but there might be an option of simplifying stand construction too and I’d urge exhibitors to look at that.

“Response to-date has generally been positive. A good number of companies, including major names, have already committed and we are in discussions with many more, including some who will be returning to London after a break, or exhibiting for the first time, attracted by the shorter duration.”

The Chief Officer of Boat Shows concludes: “Reducing the duration from 10 days to five and adding two Shows are bold changes but they demonstrate that we are committed to making the London Boat Show work. This is a breath of fresh air – the time for fine tuning is over and we need to create genuinely new opportunities for the industry.”

15 June

Sunseeker International will be exhibiting their range of luxury motor yachts at the 2018 London Boat Show.

The British boat builder, which has its headquarters in Poole, has been a notable part of the London Boat Show for 60 years, showcasing their brand to thousands of visitors at the event.

Sean Robertson from Sunseeker International believes changes to the show – making it just five days and adding two additional shows – will be beneficial.

“We are delighted to be returning once again to the world-famous London Boat Show. The new changes that have been announced promise for an exciting start to the 2018 season and we’re very much looking forward to being a part of it,” he said.

The Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and Bespoke London, which has been created to target the higher-end of the boating world, will run alongside the London Boat Show 2018.

Alongside Sunseeker International, other UK and international companies who will be exhibiting at the London Boat Show 2018 include Beneteau, Dometic, English Harbour Yachts, Ribeye, Garmin and Navigators & General

Chief officer of Boat Shows at British Marine, Murray Ellis, commented: “We’re pleased to welcome Sunseeker International to the 2018 London Boat Show, a key British manufacturer. I am confident that the new plans we have in place for next year’s show will drive new visitors to the event, introducing them to the Sunseeker brand amongst others.”

“Over the coming weeks, we look forward to confirming the attendance of a number of other key brands at the 2018 show and look to unveil more state-of-the-art attractions and concepts for next year’s event,” he added.

1 June

British Marine have announced the third show to compliment the London Boat Show and the brand-new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show, Bespoke London.

The third show has been created to target the higher-end of the boating world.

Bespoke London will create a completely immersive experience for the visitor which will compliment the annual London Boat Show. Exhibitors will bring ‘behind-the-rope’ experiences to offer a bespoke consumer journey.

Murray Ellis, Chief Officer of Boat Shows at British Marine, comments: “Bespoke London is a big part of our re-imagination of the London Boat Show. The city’s global transport links and world-renowned business heart makes it a hive for ultra-high net worth individuals. We look to tap into this audience by curating a truly unique Show with tailor-picked high-end brands offering indulgent experiences.

“This third Show will complement the exciting news plans we are putting together to enhance the heart of the London Boat Show, as well as the new innovative Boating & Watersports Holiday Show.”

The London Boat Show, Bespoke London and the Boating and Watersports Holiday Show will take place 10 – 14 January 2018.

25 May

British Marine Boat Shows has unveiled the first attraction for the new Boating and Watersports Holiday Show 2018.

At the show’s centre will be an interactive area focusing on recreating part of the UK’s inland waterways whilst demonstrating the variety of overseas and UK holidays available.

Surrounding the attraction will be a number of brands showcasing the best of the inland sector including Richardson’s and under the British Marine Inland Boating banner, Fox Boats, Kris Cruisers, Napton Narrowboats and ABC Boat Hire.

Visitors will be able to climb aboard a narrowboat to explore the ultimate in sleek design, speak with experts about the best locations and ideal boats to suit their needs or ponder their next cruising holiday as they relax in the show’s very own pub, The Lock Keeper’s Inn.

This is the first concept to be revealed for the new show, which will be running alongside the now five-day London Boat Show, which will run from 10-14 January 2018.

A new, third show, is expected to be announced shortly.

30 March

Changes have been unveiled to the 2018 edition of the London Boat Show.

Organiser, British Marine Boat Shows, has now made the event just five days rather than the usual 10 days.

It will also be held further away from the Christmas and New Year period, running from Wednesday, 10 January 2018 until Sunday, 14 January 2018.

British Marine said the changes were made following feedback from visitors and exhibitors, but promised the show would still “draw on its rich heritage” and offer “a wealth of business and networking opportunities as well as quality visitors”.

“The re-imagined event will be packed with unique attractions and new shows within the show, introducing the Boating & Watersports Holiday Show and another exciting event to be announced soon,” it added.

Featuring global and boutique brands, the new Boating & Watersports Holiday Show plans to take advantage of the prime holiday booking period.

Complete with its own high profile marketing campaign, the event will offer knowledge, expert advice and live experiences to get visitors into the holiday spirit.

The chief officer of Boat Shows at British Marine, Murray Ellis, said: “Having gathered and listened to feedback from visitors and exhibitors, we knew we needed to make some changes.”

“We are confident that these exciting plans will mean some incredible business opportunities for our exhibitors whilst providing visitors with a fantastic event with new things to see and do at every turn,” he continued.

“The shows will benefit from increased marketing activity, with a focus on promoting the event to a wider audience. The latest digital targeting techniques complemented by traditional broadcast and print media will be used to attract the core boating audience whilst investing in new audiences,” promised Ellis.

He stressed that the boats will still remain the “stars of the show but the London Boat Show will enjoy a new layout, flanked by two new events.”

“Interactive entertainment, themed catering and seating will be throughout the event will be sure to create an exciting and vibrant atmosphere for all to enjoy,” concluded Ellis.

13 January

The winners of the Marina of the Year Awards have been announced at the London Boat Show.

The winning marinas are voted for by their berth holders in the UK Coastal, UK Inland, International and Superyacht categories.

Largs Yacht Haven named Marina of the Year

This year also saw the launch of the Marina of Distinction accolade, which is presented to a marina with over three consecutive years of continual customer service excellence, as voted for by its customers in the Marina of the Year competition.

To qualify, marinas must rank a category finalist over three consecutive competitions. On the third year, they would automatically receive the title of Marina of Distinction.

Plymouth’s Mayflower Marina took award for UK Coastal Marina of the Year 2017 (over 250 berths).

11 January

HRH Princess Royal visited the London Boat Show with husband Vice Admiral Tim Laurence on 11 January.

The couple met with exhibitors and heard about the success of the British Marine Industry.

UK’s leisure marine industry grows for fifth consecutive year, new figures by British Marine released at the London Boat Show 2017 reveal

As President of the RYA, HRH Princess Royal also presented the RYA Yachtmaster of the Year Award 2016 to Zara Roberts.

9 January

The London Boat Show was officially opened on Friday, 6 January. Absolutely Fabulous actress Joanna Lumley cut the ribbon at the Sunseeker International stand to launch the British luxury yacht brand’s two new much awaiting vessels, the Manhattan 66 and 68.

The star was visibly excited about launching the two new yachts and spoke of her love of boats and the sea. Being ‘a military brat’ as she referred to herself, (her father, Major James Rutherford Lumley served in the British Army) , Lumley spoke of her childhood days, when she would regularly travel by boat with her family to exotic destinations, including India, her country of birth.

Joanna Lumley drew a large crowd to the Sunseeker stand, where the yacht manufacturer launched their new models, the Sunseeker Manhattan 66 and 68.

Meanwhile, Prestige used the show to launch its new 630 to the UK market.

The 19-metre luxury flybridge motor yacht was on display alongside the Prestige 560 and the Prestige 680, which won a coveted 2016 Motorboat of the Year Award

Sneak peak of the new Prestige 630 at the London Boat Show 2017

Plymouth-based Princess Yachts unveiled its Princess S60 at the show.

The latest model in their S-Class range has a top speed of 38-knots, depending on engine specification.

Pictures: Princess S60 to launch at London Boat Show

Fairline Yachts used the show to launch its 50th anniversary year and to announce its continual growth, with 10 Fairline Yachts sold in the first hour of the London Boat Show.

Managing director Russell Currie told gathered journalists and customers that since January 2016, 75 boats had been sold worldwide.

The company will be building 50 yachts in its anniversary year. He said the firm’s order book was the strongest it had been in six years, and it now employed 227 people.

Strong recovery: Fairline Yachts sells 10 boats in the first hour of the London Boat Show

Currie also announced that a new, smaller version of the popular Targa 43 open would be built in 2017.

The T480 will be unveiled at Cannes in September 2017, and will be launched in Spring 2018.

4 January

British actress Joanna Lumley will be the special guest at the Sunseeker International stand at the London Boat Show.

Lumley, who is best known for playing Patsy Stone in the sitcom, Absolutely Fabulous, will be officially opening the company’s stand on 6 January 2017.

Sunseeker’s 40-metre yacht, ‘Thumper’ made a star appearance in the Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, which was released in July 2016.

Lumley’s character Patsy, and co-star Edina, played by Jennifer Saunders, found themselves sipping Champagne on the prestigious luxury yacht in the bay of Cannes.

Britain’s Got Talent Finalists, Jack Pack will also be the company’s special guests.

The contemporary swing pop group had a Top 10 self titled debut album in 2015.

All you need to know about the show

Over 300 exhibitors will be showcasing the best the marine world has to offer with anticipated debuts to the World and European stage at the London Boat Show 2017.

The event will also offer exciting new attractions including:

• The Show’s Stage: returning due to popular demand, will be the place to enjoy live entertainment with exclusive music performances throughout the 10 days. The Stage will also play host to fashion events, showcasing the latest in boating trends. Visitors can expect to see Sky Sports Presenter, Alec Wilkinson, hosting regular features from personalities sharing their inspiring stories and expert knowledge through to interactive talks and panel shows.

• The new Dream Lodge Marina & Boating Lake offers an idyllic setting to see beautiful yachts moored in the marina as well as offering fantastic places to eat and drink.

• Positioned adjacent to the Dream Lodge Marina, is the Watersports Park. Providing activity both on the water and land, this interactive area offers visitors the chance to try out and see some of the latest watersports trends.

Murray Ellis, Managing Director at British Marine Boat Shows, says: “We already have a number of leading global brands as well as world product launches confirmed for January’s 63rd London Boat Show, with more exhibitors signing up every day. With some great attractions including the Show’s Stage, providing live entertainment,and the pool area where visitors can have a go at a number of on-the-water activities, this year’s show is set to be yet another exciting event.”

The London Boat Show 2017 takes place from Friday 6 January to Sunday 15 January 2017 at the ExCeL, London.

Advance tickets start from £10, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. Additional concessions are also available.

For further information and to buy tickets visit: www.londonboatshow.com.

3 January

The 2017 London Boat Show will be the 63rd edition of the event and will see close to 400 boats on display.

More than 45 new exhibitors will also be taking part including Borrow a Boat, Chatham Marine Ltd, Northman Shipyard, Pantaenius UK Ltd, RAND Boats Aps, Teignbridge Propellers International Ltd, Urban Truant, Westaway Sails Ltd and Westwater Yacht Sales Ltd.

Top 10 largest boats at the London Boat Show

The largest boat at the show will be the Sunseeker 95 Yacht.

Others making the top 10 include:

• Sunseeker 86 Yacht

• Princess 75 Motor Yacht

• Sunseeker 75 Yacht

• Sunseeker Manhattan 66

• Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht

• Prestige 680

• Princess S60

• Princess 60

• Sunseeker Predator 57

More than 80 debut boats and products have been confirmed for 2017 London Boat Show – 14 world, 2 European, 40 UK and 28 show.

This includes world launches of:

• Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht

• Bavaria R40 Coupe

• Cobra 7.2

• Cobra 9.5

• Excel Virago Yacht Tenders

• Grandezza 25 S

• Sunseeker Manhattan 66

• Princess S60

• Spearfish 15 Inflatable Moto Canoe

• Sailing Holiday’s new range of routes for flotilla sailing holidays

• Nautilus Yachting’s new flotilla holidays in Croatia

• Houdini Marine Windows’ Electrically Opening Hinged Direct Bonded Window

• Fischer Panda 4000s Neo

• FlexiSail’s New Ownership Proposition Programme

• Teignbridge Propellers’ Rapid Replacement Propeller Service

10 interesting facts about London Boat Show

1. The price of admission to the original London Boat Show was 2/6d which is the equivalent to 12.5p.

2. There were 133 exhibitors at the first London Boat Show, versus close to 350 today.

3. RYA, Jeckell & Son Ltd, Inland Waterways Association, Navigators & General and Motor Boat & Yachting have all exhibited at every London Boat Show.

4. The first London Boat Show was held at Olympia, before moving to the Earls Court Exhibition Centre in 1957 due to an increase in demand and then to ExCeL London in 2004 as the venue could no longer accommodate the vast selection of boats and equipment suppliers.

5. Since the London Boat Show moved to ExCeL London it has grown by a quarter of a mile to occupy the whole of the venue’s South Hall, a space the size of six full-sized football pitches.

6. The first London Boat Show was a nine day event running from Thursday 30 December 1954 to Saturday 8 January 1955. It was shut on Sunday due to the old Sunday Trading Laws.

7. The London Boat Show has welcomed an array of personalities; from sailing legends such as Sir Ben Ainslie and Dame Ellen MacArthur to superstars like the Beatles who opened the show in 1965. British royalty including Prince Philip and HRH The Princess Royal have also appeared at the event, as well as Margaret Thatcher, who opened the London Boat Show riding in a bosun’s chair a few months before her election to Prime Minister in 1979.

8. When the first show was launched in 1954, it was sponsored by the Daily Express. No money changed hands. The newspaper simply guaranteed the first £2,000 of any losses, but with 120,850 visitors, the newspaper was able to share a small percentage of the profits. The partnership carried on until 1988.

9. On average, the biggest boats at the first shows measured just 39ft, versus the largest boat that has ever been on display at a London Boat Show, the Sunseeker 131 Yacht measuring over 131ft.

10. The London Boat Show hosted the Indoor Windsurfing Championships, an event which had never been held in the UK before.

14 December

The London Boat Show is not just about big brands unveiling their new launches.

This year, a family-run Norfolk boat company will also be showcasing their unique range of craft.

Dad’s Boats produces a range of pedal boats, as well as handmade wooden propellers.

It is based on the original vessel, which was built by David Williams in the 1950s.

His first pedal boat was a single seater and was designed as a way of following his remote controlled yacht while keeping his hands free for the controls: the drive mechanism was an old hand drill!

The Sieve, as it was affectionately called, was moth balled in the garden when Williams had to do National Service.

By the time he returned home two years later, it had deteriorated so badly that it was used as firewood.

Rather than giving up, Williams decided to build a more sociable two-seater boat, Cyclone, which he took on his honeymoon around the Norfolk Broads.

He has even paddled it around the Isle of Wight.

Williams went on to make two other designs -Cyclamen – built in the 1980s, and Lifecycle.

Since 2012, Dad’s Boats, which is run by Williams’ daughter and son-in-law, has been developing and testing a commercial model based on Cyclone.

Simply called The Pedal Boat, it will be exhibited at the London Boat Show 2016.

8 December

Sunseeker International has announced it will be launching its new 68 Sport Yacht at the London Boat Show next month.

With sleek exterior lines, the 68 has a sporty look which is enhanced by new hull glazing, which also gives it a more contemporary look.

It comes packed with new features including powered glass doors between the cockpit and the saloon which can be lowered away to create one entertaining space.

The cleverly engineered mechanism allows the door to open conventionally, but also lower itself away into the sole of the yacht providing a truly uninterrupted open space.

Inside, the main saloon has received numerous enhancements through both new designs to furniture and subtle but highly effective detailing.

As expected from Sunseeker, the 68 comes with state-of-the-art entertainment systems, high quality fabrics and plenty of natural light.

Down below, six guests can be accommodated in a three cabin layout, with an additional crew cabin for two.

The galley is also located below creating even more entertaining space in the main saloon.

On the lower deck, the full beam master stateroom includes an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

When it comes to performance, the new 68 Sport Yacht doesn’t disappoint with speeds of up to 38 knots depending on the engine configuration chosen.

The flybridge has been designed with both entertaining and relaxation in mind with extensive U-shaped seating, a large sunbathing area and well-equipped wet-bar.

The new 68 Sport Yacht is one of four new model launches planned for 2017 on top of the five new models the Dorset based company introduced during 2016.

Sales director at Sunseeker International, Sean Robertson, said: “We’re really looking forward to launching the new 68 Sport Yacht at the London Boat Show 2017. The model originally took graceful styling and executive-class accommodation to the next level when she was first introduced and has been extremely popular with our customers.”

“This new yacht has been designed for customers who demand the very best performance, matched with stunning living spaces. We’re confident she will become a very popular addition to our line up,” he stressed.

The 68 Sport Yacht will have its world premier at the London Boat Show alongside the new Manhattan 66.

Sunseeker International has just released an exclusive CGI animation video of the Manhattan 66, giving customers the first opportunity to see the vessel in action.

The model boasts a new deep V hull design and newly configured flybridge, and has already received significant interest and sales orders ahead of her launch.

16 November

Sunseeker International has announced it will launch the new Manhattan 66 at the 2017 London Boat Show in January.

It follows the success of the Manhattan 52 which, to date, has secured £30 million worth of retail sales for the firm since its introduction in the autumn.

Sunseeker says its new model signals the boat builder’s intentions to “maintain its strong position in this critical segment of the market, and underlines its commitment to producing an unrivalled portfolio of luxury performance motor yachts from 50-155 feet.”

The Manhattan 66 has a panoramic hull and saloon windows, making the living spaces light and airy. It has been designed with a brand, new deep V hull and open-plan layout, which provides plenty of room.

Throughout the main deck there is a strong focus on sociable spaces, with Portuguese-bridge bow seating, sunbathing areas and an expansive cockpit adjoining a well-equipped aft galley and saloon on the main deck.

Optionally, the galley can be specified below, creating even more entertaining space in the main saloon.

The newly configured flybridge has extensive seating throughout, large sunbathing areas forward and a well-equipped wet-bar.

It also comes with a wide bathing platform (capable of launching a Williams 385 Jet RIB) and transom ‘beach club’ where an optional barbecue, fold-away bench seat and overhead ‘rain- shower’ truly set the Manhattan 66 apart.

The twin berth crew cabin, with private access through the transom, enjoys a dedicated en suite and ample stowage.

With the galley on the main deck, there is room for four very spacious cabins below including two large twin cabins, a forward VIP suite and standout full-beam master cabin with its own private stairway access from the saloon.

This is a first for Sunseeker in this size range.

Powered by twin MAN 1000hp/1200hp engines on shaft drive or Volvo Penta IPS-1200, the Manhattan 66 can cruise comfortably at 25 knots, with a top speed of 34 knots.

Sales director at Sunseeker International, Sean Robertson, said the company is looking forward to launching the all new Manhattan 66 “which is already generating substantial interest.”

“Following the success of the Manhattan 52 which was the first in a series of new Manhattan models, it underlines our ability to keep giving our customers the best in class across every segment we operate in,” he said.

The London Boat Show will take place between 6-15 January, 2017.

15 November

Ancasta has announced that it will be presenting the UK debut of the Prestige 630 at the 2017 London Boat Show.

The Prestige 630 features a Garroni designed interior, with one level living and the galley set to the aft of the boat.

It also boasts luxurious furnishings as well as three cabins, all with their own ensuite, and there is an additional cabin for crew.

The galley offers a bar style opening on to the cockpit, while the huge flybridge provides an ideal space for relaxing in comfort.

Powered by twin Volvo IPS950 engines, the Prestige 630 is capable of cruising at 24-knots.

It also comes with high tech design solutions combined with the selection of the IPS950 pod transmission engines.

Also at the Ancasta stand at the London Boat Show will be the Beneteau Sense 57, the big sister of the new Sense 51 which premieres in Paris in December.

The Sense 57 is described as “an ocean cruising yacht with a unique style.”

Features include an exterior galley with plancha and sink concealed in the helm seats, large hull portholes to give an extensive sea view and flood the interior with light, and an opening semi-hard top bimini.

Other highlights from Ancasta’s new boat brands at London Boat Show 2017 include the Prestige 560 and Prestige 680, which has proved popular since its debut at London Boat Show in 2016, the Beneteau Gran Turismo 40 and Swift Trawler 30 and 44.

On the sail side, Ancasta is also presenting the Beneteau Oceanis 38.1, 41.1 and 45.

The London Boat Show 2017 takes place from Friday 6 January to Sunday 15 January 2017 at the ExCeL, London.

