London Boat Show: 2 for 1 tickets with our exclusive offer

The London Boat Show will take place at the London ExCel 10 - 14 January and you can take advantage of our 2for1 ticket offer now. Find out how
The London Boat Show takes place at the ExCel in London from Wednesday, 10 January 2018 until Sunday, 14 January 2018.
The Show will also host two other shows within the event: Bespoke London and the Boating and Watersports Holiday Show.
With luxury yacht brands such as Sunseeker, Beneteau and Prestige to name a few, the show is not to be missed. What’s more we have a great offer for you!
With our exclusive code, you can buy 2for1 tickets to the show which allows two tickets from £15 to use any one day between 10 – 14 January 2018. (Normal price £20 per person for advance Preview Day tickets and £15 per person for advance Standard Day tickets.).
