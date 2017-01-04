Joanna Lumley confirmed as Sunseeker’s special guest at London Boat Show

Ab Fab actress Joanna Lumley will make a special guest appearance at Sunseeker's stand at the London Boat Show. Find out everything you need to know about this year's event: live entertainment, new launches, fashion and music events

4 January

British actress Joanna Lumley will be the special guest at the Sunseeker International stand at the London Boat Show.

Lumley, who is best known for playing Patsy Stone in the sitcom, Absolutely Fabulous, will be officially opening the company’s stand on 6 January 2017.

Sunseeker’s 40-metre yacht, ‘Thumper’ made a star appearance in the Absolutely Fabulous The Movie, which was released in July 2016.

Lumley’s character Patsy, and co-star Edina, played by Jennifer Saunders, found themselves sipping Champagne on the prestigious luxury yacht in the bay of Cannes.

Britain’s Got Talent Finalists, Jack Pack will also be the company’s special guests.

The contemporary swing pop group had a Top 10 self titled debut album in 2015.

All you need to know about the show

Over 300 exhibitors will be showcasing the best the marine world has to offer with anticipated debuts to the World and European stage at the London Boat Show 2017.

The event will also offer exciting new attractions including:

• The Show’s Stage: returning due to popular demand, will be the place to enjoy live entertainment with exclusive music performances throughout the 10 days. The Stage will also play host to fashion events, showcasing the latest in boating trends. Visitors can expect to see Sky Sports Presenter, Alec Wilkinson, hosting regular features from personalities sharing their inspiring stories and expert knowledge through to interactive talks and panel shows.

• The new Dream Lodge Marina & Boating Lake offers an idyllic setting to see beautiful yachts moored in the marina as well as offering fantastic places to eat and drink.

• Positioned adjacent to the Dream Lodge Marina, is the Watersports Park. Providing activity both on the water and land, this interactive area offers visitors the chance to try out and see some of the latest watersports trends.

Murray Ellis, Managing Director at British Marine Boat Shows, says: “We already have a number of leading global brands as well as world product launches confirmed for January’s 63rd London Boat Show, with more exhibitors signing up every day. With some great attractions including the Show’s Stage, providing live entertainment,and the pool area where visitors can have a go at a number of on-the-water activities, this year’s show is set to be yet another exciting event.”

The London Boat Show 2017 takes place from Friday 6 January to Sunday 15 January 2017 at the ExCeL, London.

Advance tickets start from £10, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. Additional concessions are also available.

For further information and to buy tickets visit: www.londonboatshow.com.

3 January

The 2017 London Boat Show will be the 63rd edition of the event and will see close to 400 boats on display.

More than 45 new exhibitors will also be taking part including Borrow a Boat, Chatham Marine Ltd, Northman Shipyard, Pantaenius UK Ltd, RAND Boats Aps, Teignbridge Propellers International Ltd, Urban Truant, Westaway Sails Ltd and Westwater Yacht Sales Ltd.

Top 10 largest boats at the London Boat Show

The largest boat at the show will be the Sunseeker 95 Yacht.

Others making the top 10 include:

• Sunseeker 86 Yacht

• Princess 75 Motor Yacht

• Sunseeker 75 Yacht

• Sunseeker Manhattan 66

• Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht

• Prestige 680

• Princess S60

• Princess 60

• Sunseeker Predator 57

More than 80 debut boats and products have been confirmed for 2017 London Boat Show – 14 world, 2 European, 40 UK and 28 show.

This includes world launches of:

• Sunseeker 68 Sport Yacht

• Bavaria R40 Coupe

• Cobra 7.2

• Cobra 9.5

• Excel Virago Yacht Tenders

• Grandezza 25 S

• Sunseeker Manhattan 66

• Princess S60

• Spearfish 15 Inflatable Moto Canoe

• Sailing Holiday’s new range of routes for flotilla sailing holidays

• Nautilus Yachting’s new flotilla holidays in Croatia

• Houdini Marine Windows’ Electrically Opening Hinged Direct Bonded Window

• Fischer Panda 4000s Neo

• FlexiSail’s New Ownership Proposition Programme

• Teignbridge Propellers’ Rapid Replacement Propeller Service

10 interesting facts about London Boat Show

1. The price of admission to the original London Boat Show was 2/6d which is the equivalent to 12.5p.

2. There were 133 exhibitors at the first London Boat Show, versus close to 350 today.

3. RYA, Jeckell & Son Ltd, Inland Waterways Association, Navigators & General and Motor Boat & Yachting have all exhibited at every London Boat Show.

4. The first London Boat Show was held at Olympia, before moving to the Earls Court Exhibition Centre in 1957 due to an increase in demand and then to ExCeL London in 2004 as the venue could no longer accommodate the vast selection of boats and equipment suppliers.

5. Since the London Boat Show moved to ExCeL London it has grown by a quarter of a mile to occupy the whole of the venue’s South Hall, a space the size of six full-sized football pitches.

6. The first London Boat Show was a nine day event running from Thursday 30 December 1954 to Saturday 8 January 1955. It was shut on Sunday due to the old Sunday Trading Laws.

7. The London Boat Show has welcomed an array of personalities; from sailing legends such as Sir Ben Ainslie and Dame Ellen MacArthur to superstars like the Beatles who opened the show in 1965. British royalty including Prince Philip and HRH The Princess Royal have also appeared at the event, as well as Margaret Thatcher, who opened the London Boat Show riding in a bosun’s chair a few months before her election to Prime Minister in 1979.

8. When the first show was launched in 1954, it was sponsored by the Daily Express. No money changed hands. The newspaper simply guaranteed the first £2,000 of any losses, but with 120,850 visitors, the newspaper was able to share a small percentage of the profits. The partnership carried on until 1988.

9. On average, the biggest boats at the first shows measured just 39ft, versus the largest boat that has ever been on display at a London Boat Show, the Sunseeker 131 Yacht measuring over 131ft.

10. The London Boat Show hosted the Indoor Windsurfing Championships, an event which had never been held in the UK before.

14 December

The London Boat Show is not just about big brands unveiling their new launches.

This year, a family-run Norfolk boat company will also be showcasing their unique range of craft.

Dad’s Boats produces a range of pedal boats, as well as handmade wooden propellers.

It is based on the original vessel, which was built by David Williams in the 1950s.

His first pedal boat was a single seater and was designed as a way of following his remote controlled yacht while keeping his hands free for the controls: the drive mechanism was an old hand drill!

The Sieve, as it was affectionately called, was moth balled in the garden when Williams had to do National Service.

By the time he returned home two years later, it had deteriorated so badly that it was used as firewood.

Rather than giving up, Williams decided to build a more sociable two-seater boat, Cyclone, which he took on his honeymoon around the Norfolk Broads.

He has even paddled it around the Isle of Wight.

Williams went on to make two other designs -Cyclamen – built in the 1980s, and Lifecycle.

Since 2012, Dad’s Boats, which is run by Williams’ daughter and son-in-law, has been developing and testing a commercial model based on Cyclone.

Simply called The Pedal Boat, it will be exhibited at the London Boat Show 2016.

8 December

Sunseeker International has announced it will be launching its new 68 Sport Yacht at the London Boat Show next month.

With sleek exterior lines, the 68 has a sporty look which is enhanced by new hull glazing, which also gives it a more contemporary look.

It comes packed with new features including powered glass doors between the cockpit and the saloon which can be lowered away to create one entertaining space.

The cleverly engineered mechanism allows the door to open conventionally, but also lower itself away into the sole of the yacht providing a truly uninterrupted open space.

Inside, the main saloon has received numerous enhancements through both new designs to furniture and subtle but highly effective detailing.

As expected from Sunseeker, the 68 comes with state-of-the-art entertainment systems, high quality fabrics and plenty of natural light.

Down below, six guests can be accommodated in a three cabin layout, with an additional crew cabin for two.

The galley is also located below creating even more entertaining space in the main saloon.

On the lower deck, the full beam master stateroom includes an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

When it comes to performance, the new 68 Sport Yacht doesn’t disappoint with speeds of up to 38 knots depending on the engine configuration chosen.

The flybridge has been designed with both entertaining and relaxation in mind with extensive U-shaped seating, a large sunbathing area and well-equipped wet-bar.

The new 68 Sport Yacht is one of four new model launches planned for 2017 on top of the five new models the Dorset based company introduced during 2016.

Sales director at Sunseeker International, Sean Robertson, said: “We’re really looking forward to launching the new 68 Sport Yacht at the London Boat Show 2017. The model originally took graceful styling and executive-class accommodation to the next level when she was first introduced and has been extremely popular with our customers.”

“This new yacht has been designed for customers who demand the very best performance, matched with stunning living spaces. We’re confident she will become a very popular addition to our line up,” he stressed.

The 68 Sport Yacht will have its world premier at the London Boat Show alongside the new Manhattan 66.

Sunseeker International has just released an exclusive CGI animation video of the Manhattan 66, giving customers the first opportunity to see the vessel in action.

The model boasts a new deep V hull design and newly configured flybridge, and has already received significant interest and sales orders ahead of her launch.

16 November

Sunseeker International has announced it will launch the new Manhattan 66 at the 2017 London Boat Show in January.

It follows the success of the Manhattan 52 which, to date, has secured £30 million worth of retail sales for the firm since its introduction in the autumn.

Sunseeker says its new model signals the boat builder’s intentions to “maintain its strong position in this critical segment of the market, and underlines its commitment to producing an unrivalled portfolio of luxury performance motor yachts from 50-155 feet.”

The Manhattan 66 has a panoramic hull and saloon windows, making the living spaces light and airy. It has been designed with a brand, new deep V hull and open-plan layout, which provides plenty of room.

Throughout the main deck there is a strong focus on sociable spaces, with Portuguese-bridge bow seating, sunbathing areas and an expansive cockpit adjoining a well-equipped aft galley and saloon on the main deck.

Optionally, the galley can be specified below, creating even more entertaining space in the main saloon.

The newly configured flybridge has extensive seating throughout, large sunbathing areas forward and a well-equipped wet-bar.

It also comes with a wide bathing platform (capable of launching a Williams 385 Jet RIB) and transom ‘beach club’ where an optional barbecue, fold-away bench seat and overhead ‘rain- shower’ truly set the Manhattan 66 apart.

The twin berth crew cabin, with private access through the transom, enjoys a dedicated en suite and ample stowage.

With the galley on the main deck, there is room for four very spacious cabins below including two large twin cabins, a forward VIP suite and standout full-beam master cabin with its own private stairway access from the saloon.

This is a first for Sunseeker in this size range.

Powered by twin MAN 1000hp/1200hp engines on shaft drive or Volvo Penta IPS-1200, the Manhattan 66 can cruise comfortably at 25 knots, with a top speed of 34 knots.

Sales director at Sunseeker International, Sean Robertson, said the company is looking forward to launching the all new Manhattan 66 “which is already generating substantial interest.”

“Following the success of the Manhattan 52 which was the first in a series of new Manhattan models, it underlines our ability to keep giving our customers the best in class across every segment we operate in,” he said.

The London Boat Show will take place between 6-15 January, 2017.

15 November

Ancasta has announced that it will be presenting the UK debut of the Prestige 630 at the 2017 London Boat Show.

The Prestige 630 features a Garroni designed interior, with one level living and the galley set to the aft of the boat.

It also boasts luxurious furnishings as well as three cabins, all with their own ensuite, and there is an additional cabin for crew.

The galley offers a bar style opening on to the cockpit, while the huge flybridge provides an ideal space for relaxing in comfort.

Powered by twin Volvo IPS950 engines, the Prestige 630 is capable of cruising at 24-knots.

It also comes with high tech design solutions combined with the selection of the IPS950 pod transmission engines.

Also at the Ancasta stand at the London Boat Show will be the Beneteau Sense 57, the big sister of the new Sense 51 which premieres in Paris in December.

The Sense 57 is described as “an ocean cruising yacht with a unique style.”

Features include an exterior galley with plancha and sink concealed in the helm seats, large hull portholes to give an extensive sea view and flood the interior with light, and an opening semi-hard top bimini.

Other highlights from Ancasta’s new boat brands at London Boat Show 2017 include the Prestige 560 and Prestige 680, which has proved popular since its debut at London Boat Show in 2016, the Beneteau Gran Turismo 40 and Swift Trawler 30 and 44.

On the sail side, Ancasta is also presenting the Beneteau Oceanis 38.1, 41.1 and 45.

The London Boat Show 2017 takes place from Friday 6 January to Sunday 15 January 2017 at the ExCeL, London.

Watch 60 years of the London Boat Show