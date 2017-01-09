Sneak peak of the new Prestige 630 at the London Boat Show 2017

The new Prestige 630 had its UK unveiling at the London Boat Show 2017. See inside the 19-metre flybridge motor yacht with our exclusive video!

The Prestige 630 has had its UK premier at the London Boat Show 2017.

The 19-metre luxury flybridge motor yacht was one of three Prestige models on display.

The 560 and the 680, which won a coveted 2016 Motorboat of the Year Award, showcased alongside the Prestige 630.

Commenting at the show, the sales director for Prestige, Antoine Chancelier, said: “This is the largest line-up we have ever brought to London in terms of models. Prestige is a truly global brand, there are currently 3,500 Prestige yachts worldwide.”

“The UK market is very important to us, in terms of our design direction, and potential for growth. Our aim is to constantly innovate, as well as private access to the master cabin, this new model gives guests additional privacy with a ‘loft’ style guest cabin,” added Chancelier.

Coming from the drawing board of Garroni Design and with a J&J Design hull, the Prestige 630 reflects the lines and layout of the other successful motor yachts in the Prestige range.

The Prestige 630 is powered by Twin Volvo IPS950 engines, which give superb economy and easy manoeuvrability, especially when short-handed.

It is capable of a top speed of 28 knots and a cruising speed of 24 knots.

Prestige brand manager at Ancasta, Nick Hatfield, said he believesPrestige now “sits comfortably alongside Princess and Sunseeker” at the London Boat Show.

“Its position as a major player in the motor yacht market has been established. We are seeing huge demand for Prestige amongst our customer base, and London Boat Show gives us the ideal opportunity to showcase Prestige to the UK market,” he added.

Prestige 630 specification:

Designer: Garroni Design / J&J Design

Base price: £990,435 ex VAT

On the Water Price: £1.082m ex VAT

LOA: 19.02m

Hull length: 16.83m

Maximum beam: 5.15m

Engine size: Twin Volvo IPS950 D11-725HP

Cruising speed: 24 Knots

Maximum speed: 30 Knots

Maximum range: 305 NM @ 24 Knots

Dry (light) weight: 23,800 kg

Displacement: 33,000 kg

Cabins: Three cabins plus crew

Standard fuel capacity: 2,700 litres

Standard water capacity: 920 litres