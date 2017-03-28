It’s all about the luxury at London On-Water 2017

Luxury motor and sail yachts will be a key part of this year's London On-Water show, which runs from 8-11 June at St Katharine Docks

The four-day summer yachting and boating festival, London On-Water, is back in the capital in June.

And once again, luxury yachts will be featured.

Organisers have already announced that the Prestige 500, Fairline 53DT and the Princess V58 will be on display.

“The 50′ – 60′ motor yacht market is increasingly popular and with many yacht builders competing for it, the quality and the technology on board these desirable yachts is now truly remarkable,” said organisers.

“A 50′ – 60′ motor yacht can transport you any destination in the world in glorious luxury, yet can be easily handled by a couple or family, proving that life really can begin at 50.”

Sail is not to be left out, with Oyster Yachts announcing it will be displaying two of its fleet at the show – the Oyster 475 with a white American oak interior and the Oyster 545 with a classic American cherry interior finish.

Staff from the Southampton shipyard will be on hand to discuss all things Oyster, including the announcement of the new Oyster 565 and 595 designs and the start of the second Oyster World Rally in January, which saw 29 Oyster yachts set off for a 27-month circumnavigation.

This year Powerboats & RIBs will have their own dedicated section in the Central Show Marina at St Katharine Docks.

Visitors to the Powerboat & RIB Village will be able to experience a fantastic selection of boats on the water.

Using the London On-Water show’s ‘Book A Sea Trial’ facility, visitors can even take lunch-time boat test on the river Thames, past the Houses of Parliament and under Tower Bridge (subject to the berth holders agreement).

The resurgence of canal boating is also reflected at this year’s London On-Water show.

Canal Boat World aims to show visitor just how living on a canal boat, or hiring one for that laid back holiday you have always dreamed of, can be achieved.

On display will be a range of narrowboats, as well as details on cabin and berth arrangement, on-board features and gadgets to tempt you to consider waterfront living with a difference.

And if you’re following the 35th America’s Cup, you will be able to keep up with the action in the Caribbean.

A big screen will be in Marble Quay, next to the famous Dicken’s Inn, where visitors can gather for some great on-water action, live from Bermuda!

As well as presenting plenty of beautiful yachts and boats of all varieties in the Central Basin of St Katharine Docks, the show will also feature a Mariner’s Retail Village on Marble Quay.

Here, visitors can buy everything from clothing to coasters and anchors to echo-sounders, while a selection of beautiful luxury cars will keep the landlubber entranced.

Last year, the Supercar Showcase featured stunning cars from Ferrari, Lamborghini, Land Rover, Porsche, Rolls-Royce, Tesla and BMW amongst others with a few classics including a stunning E-Type Jaguar Roadster in British Racing Green

London On-Water will be at St Katharine Docks from Thursday 8 June – Sunday 11 June 2017.

Land displays are free, while there is a charge of £5 to visit the Marina Pontoons, a proportion of which is given to support the show charity ‘Sailability’.