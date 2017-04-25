New line-up of boats for the Northern Boat Show

The three-day Northern Boat Show will play host to some of the biggest and most popular boat brands and covers both the offshore and inland markets. It runs from 23-25 June 2017

The 2017 Northern Boat Show is promising a spectacular line-up of power boats, ribs, narrow boats, sailing boats and marine businesses when it takes place in Liverpool this June.

This three-day boat show runs from 23-25 June during the Mersey River Festival.

Boat brands making their debut at the show include Axis, Broom, Dutton Amphibious Cars, English Harbour Yachts, Explorer Boats, Ocqueteau and Viking Canal Boats.

This is in addition to previous exhibitors such as Aintree Boats, Avon, Bavaria, Beneteau, Collingwood Boat Builders, David Moss Boatbuilders, Excel Boats, Highfield, Kite, Parker, Viking and Zodiac.

The Northern Boat Show will cover every aspect of the leisure marine industry from boat builders, canoes, kayaks, sail makers, marinas, holidays, chandlers, watersports and engine manufacturers to marine finance, clothing specialists and navigation equipment.

Exhibitors include Amateur Yacht Research Society, Aqueduct Marina, Say Sea School, Beds on Board, Boatwork, Boatworld, Borrow A Boat, Bluepoint Marine, Broom Marine Services, Caldwell Windows, Canoe & Kayak Direct, Conwy Quays Marina, Cruising Association, Eazyview, Go Earth, Habitent, James Troop Volvo Penta, Impact Marine, Intellitec MV, Jeckells Sails, Kings Lock Chandlery, Liverpool Marina, Liverpool Power Boats, Maiden Marine, Maryport Harbour & Marina, Moor2Sea, National Coastwatch, Online LEDS, Pennine Marine, Pieroth, Popaloo, Preston Marina, River Canal Rescue, Sailfish Marine, Saturn Sails, Seaway Deliveries, Shark Attack Watersports, Starboard Locker, Transcool, Waterside Moorings and Whitehaven Marina.

This year’s headline sponsors Dream Yacht Charter, Sailing Logic and Fairview sailing are offering the chance to win three great prizes.

Prizes on offer include an introduction to racing course for two, a weekend yacht charter or a single day skippered charter and a day’s sailing with Alex Thomson on the record breaking HUGO BOSS.

The competitions are free to enter by going to the Show website.

The event director of the Northern Boat Show, Richard Milbourn, said: “We’re delighted that the show has almost doubled in size this year with both a new dock and quayside being filled.”

“The land exhibition is now on Salthouse and Canning Dock Quaysides with the boats displayed in Salthouse and Albert Docks. The overall vista will be amazing and the show is unique for creating such a spectacle right at the heart of a city and Liverpool’s majestic waterfront,” he added.

Visitors will be able to buy tickets to give them exclusive access to the boats on display on the pontoons with the Festival and land exhibitions free for all to visit.

Early Bird pontoon tickets for access to the boats are just £5 per day (plus booking fee) or £8 if bought on the day. To book tickets, visit www.northernboatshow.co.uk.