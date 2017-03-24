Palm Beach International Boat Show 2017 gets underway

Feadship, Heesen, Riva, Ferretti, Pershing and Fairline Yachts are among the yacht builders showcasing at the event in Florida

Running until Sunday (26 March), the Palm Beach International Boat Show is featuring more than $1.2 billion worth of yachts and accessories.

On display are hundreds of boats ranging from small inflatables and tenders to superyachts nearly 300 feet in length.

This year, there are more large yachts and European exhibitors than ever before.

Among the prestigious builders joining the 2017 exhibitors are Amels, Feadship, Heesen, Moonen and Palumbo.

For the Dutch boat yard Heesen, the show has already go off to a great start, with the sale of Alida.

The 55-metre superyacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, and has spacious accommodation and entrainment spaces including a 110 square metre sundeck, and a a sky lounge that is wrapped almost entirely in glass.

Feadship’s 180-foot Huntress, the tri-deck Broadwater and the 2005 Madsummer, which was the winner of the World Superyacht Award for a custom superyacht, will be on display to visitors.

Lürssen will be showcasing the six-deck steel and aluminium Solandge, which sleeps 16, and the 230-foot Martha Ann.

To accommodate the number of superyachts larger than 200 feet at this year’s event, a satellite location is being held at Rybovich.

Private water tenders transport interested buyers and charter clients to and from the additional show locale to the north.

The Ferretti Group will present eight new models during the show in West Palm Beach.

These include:

Ferretti Yachts 450 and Ferretti Yachts 700′

Pershing 62 and Pershing 70′

Aquariva Super, 63’ Virtus and 88’ Domino Super by Riva’

Navetta 28 by Custom Line.

In addition to the new fleet of open, coupé and flybridge yachts from 10 to 28 metres in length, there will be a varied selection of yachts on offer from the Ferretti Group’s charter and brokerage service, Allied Marine.

Video & Pictures: Riva 76′ Perseo scoops seventh award

British luxury boat builder, Fairline Yachts is also at the show, with the US debut of its Squadron 53.

The 53-foot motor yachts offers a spacious main deck with a flat floor from the cockpit to the lower helm.

The layout provides owners with complete flexibility, including three or four cabins and multiple galley arrangements including the main deck, forward or aft locations or below deck, as well as the new addition of foredeck seating.

Andrew Doole of Show Management, which produces the Palm Beach International Boat Show, said the event allows exhibitors to reach a different and “very sought-after buyer”.

“Palm Beach attracts an affluent audience of boat and yacht owners who typically do not visit the shows in Fort Lauderdale or Miami Beach,” he explained.

“The Palm Beach show is exceptional in terms of the number of large yacht sales transactions and charter bookings that take place during the show,” stressed Doole.

In addition to the large selection of boats and exhibits, the Palm Beach International Boat Show offers fun and educational activities, including free youth fishing clinics by Hook The Future, IGFA School of Sportfishing seminars, long-range cruising clinics and on-the-water boat handling classes.

Attendees also can enjoy live music and refreshments at the show’s world-famous floating cocktail lounges.

Guests are invited to come by boat and may tie up to free docks located south of the in-water displays