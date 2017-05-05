Countdown to the Poole Harbour Boat Show

More than 200 exhibitors will be taking part in the Poole Harbour Boat Show, which runs from 19-21 May 2017. Entry is free

Run in association with Sunseeker, the 2017 Poole Harbour Boat Show is promising something for everyone when it takes place later this month.

More than 200 exhibitors will be showcasing their products to visitors.

There will also be Royal Navy and Border Force vessels, four tall ships, demonstrations (both on and above the water), live music and plenty of food and drink.

Organised by the Poole Harbour Commissioners, the show is bigger than last year, with an additional display area on Ballast Quay – directly opposite Town Quay.

A free passenger boat service is running between the quays.

The commissioners’ chief executive, Jim Stewart, said the event should attract a wide audience.

“Whether you are young or old, an experienced sailor or complete novice – or even someone who likes to keep their feet firmly on the ground – we know you’ll enjoy your visit,” he said.

Sunseeker will have a major presence in the Poole Quay Boat Haven, where two of their motor yachts will be on display.

Continued below…



This includes the new 95′ Yacht which is the show’s largest-ever exhibit.

Ancasta has also announced its line up for the show.

It will be presenting the Beneteau Oceanis 38.1 and 41.1 as well as the popular Swift Trawler 30 and 44 motor yachts.

Both the Beneteau Oceanis 38.1 and 41.1, which debuted in the UK in Autumn 2016, are designed with Finot-Conq hulls and Nauta interiors.

The Swift Trawler models at the show combine classic style and design with modern technology and boast incredible sea-keeping qualities for long distance or coastal cruising.

The Swift Trawler 30 is the newest in the latest generation of the range.

New for this year at the Poole Harbour Boat Show will be the Royal Navy & Border Force ‘village’.

The significant Naval presence will include a minor war vessel, patrol craft, Royal Marine display and the Royal Marine band.

In addition, the Border Force will bringing along their coastal patrol vessel ‘CPV Nimrod’, and visitors will also get a chance to see the Border Force dogs in operation.

Every afternoon there will be demonstrations of ‘flyboarding’, provided by Aquatic Jetpacks. Attached to a jet ski, the flyboard can send the rider up to ten metres in the air, whilst doing various spins and tricks.

Four tall ships will be moored alongside Town Quay and will be open to the public.

Two of them, TS Royalist and the Spanish vessel Nao Victoria, are visiting the show for the first time while Queen Galadriel and Pelican of London will be returning for their second and third years respectively.

In order to make it as easy as possible to get to the show, Poole Harbour Commissioners are providing car parking within the port on the 20 and 21 May.

This will cost just £5 per day and a free shuttle bus will run between the car park and the Ballast Quay exhibition area.

From here visitors can use the free passenger boat service to get to Town Quay and Poole Quay Boat Haven.

The Poole Harbour Boat Show opens on Friday 19 May at 10am. It runs until 5.30pm on Sunday, 21 May.