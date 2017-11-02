Poole Harbour Boat Show set to return for its fourth year in 2018

The Poole Harbour Show, in association with Sunseeker, returns to Poole Quay Boat Haven June 8 to June 10, 2018

The Poole Harbour Boat Show, is set to return for its fourth year in 2018.

The show, in association with Sunseeker which famously has its headquarters in the town, will take place at Poole Quay Boat Haven, from Friday, June 8 until Sunday, June 10.

The event will see over 200 exhibitors across the quayside and marina; a showcase for sail and motorboats of all sizes, RIBs, chandlery products, clothing and watersports activities.

Jim Stewart, PHC chief executive, said: “We’re excited to once again host this marvellous show in the harbour. Poole has such a rich maritime history and it’s a wonderful way to celebrate all that it has to offer.

“We’ve got something for everyone; including taster sessions, rescue demonstrations, vessels of all sizes, and not forgetting the Friday night fireworks display to open the show.”

Bryan Jones, marketing manager of Sunseeker, added: “Being Dorset-based we are always keen to be involved with the Poole Harbour Boat Show, it’s a great chance for the people of Poole to see what we get up to.

“We’ll be bringing back the ‘Sunseeker Sessions’ music stage across the three days and our recruitment team will be available for those looking to find out about what apprenticeships and career options we have available.”

The show is completely free to attend.