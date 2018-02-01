Premier Marinas announces Easter boats shows and The British Motor Yacht Show with Fairline, Princess and Sunseeker in attendance

Premier Marinas announces spring boat show schedule including the British Motor Yacht Show in May and the Motorboat and RIB Show at Easter

Premier Marinas has announced its schedule of boat shows for spring, which will include the British Motor Yacht Show in May, the Motorboat and RIB Show at Swanwick Marina and a Boat Show at Chichester Marina this Easter.

The boat shows will run from March and into May this year.

To celebrate the start of the season, Swanwick Marina on the River Hamble will host its annual Motorboat and RIB Show from 31 March to 1 April and a Pre-Season general Boat Show from 30 March to 2 April will run alongside it. Both shows will be free to enter.

Swanwick’s Motorboat and RIB Show will feature all types of stackable boats up to 11m, including sports boats, RIBS and fishing boats and the four day Pre-Season Boat Show will include a line-up of larger new and used boats, exhibited on and off water.

Another boat show at Premier’s Chichester Marina will follow on 21 and 22 April and the British Motor Yacht Show, which brings together Fairline, Princess and Sunseeker and will run from 18 May to 20 May at Swanwick Marina.

Alongside these boat shows, other events announced include a wide range of RYA Active Marina events in collaboration with local partnerships, including a talk by Tom Cunliffe at Brighton Marina Yacht Club on 24 March and a safety weekend on 14 April at Eastbourne Marina.

