Tickets on sale for the RYA Dinghy Show 2018

The RYA Dinghy Show will be returning to London's Alexandra Palace on 3-4 March 2018

Sailors new and old are being encouraged to book now for the RYA Dinghy Show 2018.

Tickets for the event, which will be held in Alexandra Palace in London on 03-04 March, have just gone on sale.

The RYA sport development director, Alistair Dickson, said the show will offer something for everyone.

“We’re really excited about the 2018 show and work is already well underway behind the scenes to bring visitors a fantastic weekend packed full of new features, activities and talks alongside all our original favourites” he said.

“Whether you want to shop for the latest kit, pick up some tips from our expert coaches or inspire your family members to get out the on the water then make sure you get your ticket and join us at ‘Ally Pally’,” added Dickson.

New features for the RYA Dinghy Show 2018 include:

Revamped line up of experts talks on the Suzuki Main Stage and Knowledge Zone designed to help you to get more out of your sailing, whatever your experience;

Class association stage- a brand new second ‘stage’ hosting exclusive talks and events from clubs and classes exhibiting at the show;

Interactive 360 film experience;

Sailors corner for unique insights in a more intimate environment from the world’s leading dinghy sailors;

Woman’s sailing hub;

The Beginners Trail

There will also be hundreds of boats to look out from beautiful classics to the very latest in cutting edge design, along with displays by sailing clubs, boat builders, holiday companies and other marine companies.

The Suzuki Main Stage will be a focus for many of the visitors. The 2018 show will also see brand new hosts: Olympic gold and silver medallist Saskia Clark and Olympic sailor and sports presenter Stevie Morrison.

Drake and Morrison will be joining forces to host the show’s expert speakers on the Suzuki Main stage and the coaching area throughout the weekend.

Drake said she was really excited to be involved in the RYA Dinghy Show alongside Morrison.

“I think each year, for all dinghy sailors it’s a real highlight. As well as being able to pick up everything you need to get on the water it’s also a fantastic opportunity to catch up with all your sailing friends just before the start of the season,” she said.

Advance tickets are available via the show website at a special discount rate of £10.00 for RYA members and £12.50 for non-members.

RYA clubs can also take advantage of a special discount price of £10.00 when booking six tickets or more. Up to four children can go free with each paying adult.