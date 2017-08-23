Premier Marinas confirms boat line-up at Swanwick Marinas’ Used Boat Show

Beneteau, Sunseeker and Princess Yachts are just some of the beautiful yachts that will be on the display at the Used Boat Show, which takes place 15-24 September and runs alongside the Southampton Boat Show

Premier Marinas’ Swanwick Marina, have announced the first wave of boat brands on display at the upcoming Used Boat Show which will run alongside the Southampton Boat Show, between 15 and 24 September.

Taking place between 10am – 6pm each day, Swanwick Marina’s top onsite brokerages will come together to showcase the best quality pre-owned sail and powerboats in an extensive in water and onshore display.

Ancasta International Boat Sales’ line-up will include a Beneteau Oceanis 311, a Sealine S28 and a Fairline Phantom 50. They will also have a brand new Beneteau Oceanis 41.1 on show.

Clipper Marine will be displaying, among others, a Gib’Sea 43, a new Bavaria Cruiser 34 and 37, as well as a selection of used motor boats.

Princess Motor Yacht Sales’ line-up will include pre-owned brokerage and stock motor yachts from 14 to 23 metres, including a Princess 43, 61 and a Princess V52 and V53, whilst Sea Ventures will display a Sun Odyssey yacht, a Gunfleet 43 and the 2017 Jeanneau NC11 powerboat.

Sunseeker Southampton will also be at the show with a range of pre-owned Sunseeker yachts and luxury motor yachts including the new 2017 San Remo and a pre-owned Sunseeker XS2000 and Sunseeker Sportsfisher 37.

With free entry to Swanwick’s Used Boat Show, visitors can choose to purchase a ‘Park and Ride’ ticket and travel in comfort to the Southampton Boat Show. Besides a complimentary ticket to the Southampton Boat Show the ‘Park and Ride’ service includes free parking at Swanwick Marina and a comfortable return coach journey to the show. ‘Park and Ride’ tickets cost £14 per adult or £32 for a family ticket, which includes two adults and up to four children, under fifteen years.

‘Park and Ride’ tickets can be purchased by visiting your local Premier marina, by calling Swanwick Marina on 01489 884 081 or by visiting the Swanwick Marina reception.