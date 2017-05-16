Southampton Boat Show: new attractions for 2017

Returning for its 49th year, organisers of the Southampton Boat Show in September are promising new attractions, including a passenger boat to take visitors out on the Solent



Details of the 2017 Southampton Boat Show have been announced.

Organisers of the UK’s biggest boat show, which runs from 15-24 September, are planning to get more people than ever before participating in boating and watersports activities with an array of exciting on the water features.

“Whatever your age or skill level, whether you’re an aspiring sailor, junior paddleboarder or avid skipper, looking for family-fun or a challenge, there is something for everyone,” promised organisers in a media release.

Nine ways to get out on the water at the Southampton Boat Show are:

• A brand new experience for 2017, the show will have its very own show passenger boat. Daily, hundreds of visitors will be able to climb aboard and enjoy a boat trip in the Solent, taking in the impressive view of the show from a new perspective and enjoying just being out on the water

• For the first time, the Paddle River Experience will take pride of place in Solent Park. With a 60 metre waterway circuit and attractive lush greenery, this new attraction will transport visitors to a woodland stream and offer those of all ages and ability the chance to start their canoeing or paddleboarding adventure

• New for 2017, children and adults will be able to go bell boating at the show. A twin hulled open canoe seating up to 12 people, bell boats offer fun for all, family and friends.

• The Adventure River Canoe Ride, located in the show’s arena, will offer the youngest show visitors to try their hand at canoeing on its winding river

• The ultimate motorised boating experience for children aged 3-13 years, located in Solent Park, will allow the youngest generation the opportunity to master the art of steering whilst having fun with the onboard water cannon

• The hugely popular free ‘Try-a-Boat’ sessions from On The Water will allow visitors to experience the thrill of being out on the water in a selection of vessels

• Plus, On The Water’s ‘Get Afloat’ will offer children aged 8-16 years the chance to discover dinghy sailing and Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), all free.

• Premium experiences will also be available, with the return of the Global Challenge Sailing Experience, offering visitors an exhilarating adventure sailing onboard a 72ft Ocean Race Yacht as part of a 12 strong crew, and the VIP Platinum Experience which includes a cruise on a luxury motor yacht

Chief officer of Boat Shows at British Marine, Murray Ellis, said that whatever the age or skill level, whether visitors are aspiring sailors, junior paddle boarders or avid skippers, there is something for everyone.

“At the Southampton Boat Show we are privileged to have such an ideal location to get people on the water and on average 10,000 visitors go boating or trial watersports across the 10 days of the show,” he said.

Continued below…



“However, this year we want to get more of our visitors enjoying on the water experiences. This means more variety, more accessibility and more capacity, which we are planning to deliver at this year’s event,” explained Ellis.

“We are determined to see record numbers enjoying life on the water with family and friends at this year’s Southampton Boat Show,” he added.

Relax at one of the Show’s many bars including the infamous Marina Bar serving Guinness and enjoy live entertainment at one of the two dome stages. Or simply soak up the last of the summer sun exploring Europe’s largest purpose-built marina showcasing 330 of the latest models from British and international boat manufacturers, along with feature boats and a tall ship.

Plus, visitors will be able to discover and trial the season’s hottest marine equipment and electronics from around the world in the newly configured Ocean Hall.

The Southampton Boat Show 2017 will run from 15-24 September 2017 in Mayflower Park, Southampton. Opening hours are 10am-6:30pm (10am-6pm on 24 September).

Advance tickets start from £15, with two children under the age of 15 going free with each adult. Concessions are also available