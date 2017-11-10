The British Motor Yacht Show will take place at Swanick Marina in May 2018

The British Motor Yacht Show have announced that the show will take place on the Hamble 18 - 20 May 2018

The British Motor Yacht Show, a collaboration between Premier Marinas, Fairline, Princess and Sunseeker, has announced that next year’s show will take place at Premier’s Swanwick Marina on the Hamble 18 – 20 May 2018.

Next year’s event will be the sixth for the show, which is well known for showcasing an impressive line up of luxury motor yachts – often including world premieres.

A ‘must visit’ for boat buyers, the show allows punters to get up close and personal with some of the most renowned motor yachts in the world. The British Motor Yacht Show also offers buyers the ‘private time’ and space to talk to technical experts with a passion for their brands and to learn about all the practical and exciting aspects of owning a luxury motor yacht.

Alongside, the yachts, the show will also display a wide range of prestige cars, high performance RIBS, top yachting equipment and luxury brands.

For more information and to register visit: www.britishmotoryachtshow.com.