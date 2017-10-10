Volvo Ocean Race 2017/18: How to follow the race

The start of the Volvo Ocean Race is upon us! The first leg kicks off on 22 October. See how you can follow this exciting round-the-world race
The Volvo Ocean Race 2017-18 route will take the sailors over 45,000 nautical miles around the world and will feature three times as much sailing in the Southern Ocean as in recent editions.
As well as Alicante and Lisbon, the race will also take in Cape Town, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Auckland, Itajaí, Newport, Cardiff and Gothenburg before the grand finale in The Hague.
For the first time in more than a decade, the Volvo Ocean Race will be stopping over in Melbourne, Australia.
The forthcoming race will be the fourth edition to start from Alicante and the city has already been confirmed as Start Port for two more races after 2017-18.
The first leg of the Volvo Ocean Race starts on 22 October in Alicante. The race village opens on 11 October, and the first in-port race takes place on the 14th.
The teams battling out are: AkzoNobel (Simeon Tienpont), DongFeng Race Team (Charles Caudrelier), Mapfre (Xabi Fernandez), Vestas (Charlie Enright), Scallywag (David Witt), Turn the Tide on Plastic (Dee Caffari) and Team Brunel (Bowe Bekking).
How you can follow the Volvo Ocean Race
YouTube
On the Volvo Ocean Race channel here
App
You can download the Volvo Ocean Race app here.
Volvo Ocean Race Website
Follow all the action on the Volvo Ocean Race website .
Volvo Ocean Race Tracker App
You can download the Volvo Ocean Race tracker app here.
Let the battle commence!