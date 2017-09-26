Volvo Ocean Race 2019-20 in serious doubt

The Volvo Ocean Race has announced the shock departure of its CEO Mark Turner following the announcement that the proposed 2019-20 race in new boats will not take place as planned

Volvo has announced that it is reconsidering the schedule for all future Volvo Ocean Races.

It comes following the news that CEO Mark Turner has stepped down from his role after it was decided that the proposed 2019-20 race in new boats would not take place as planned.

In a media release, Volvo said the decision about the 2019-20 race was made after “key stakeholders” determined that “additional planning time” was needed for the new look race.

In a media release, Volvo said: “Following discussions between Volvo companies, it has been determined that in order to fully implement the announced changes additional planning time is required, specifically in relation to the race cycle.”

“A final decision on this will follow at a later stage. This rules out a race start in 2019 with new boats, however the Volvo Ocean Race leadership team is developing plans to ensure activation opportunities and stakeholder return using the existing boats,” it added.

It stressed that the 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race, which gets underway next month, would not be affected by the decision.

“No impact on the current edition of the race is expected. Mark Turner’s role was primarily focused on future strategy,” said Volvo.

“The Leadership Team is very well prepared and ready to deliver an outstanding sporting and sponsorship experience. Mark Turner will remain as CEO until a successor is appointed,” it added.

A revised schedule for future Volvo Ocean Races is now being drawn up.

Continued below…



In May, Volvo Ocean Race announced the biggest shake up in its history.

It unveiled plans for a series of radical initiatives, including introducing a new foil-assisted ocean racing monohull and a ‘flying’ catamaran for In-Port Races. It was also decided to move the race from a three year cycle to a two year cycle.

Volvo is stressing that the design work “on the exciting new Super 60 concept, at the forefront of foiling offshore monohull technology, continues”.

It said optimising the race cycle would also happen.

Commenting following the announcement, Mark Turner said: “Although I have decided to step down from my position, I am very grateful to have had the opportunity to lead the Volvo Ocean Race at this important time. I am confident the 2017-18 race will be one of the best ever”.

The 2017-18 Volvo Ocean Race will start in Alicante on 22 October and finish in The Hague in June 2018.

The team will visit 12 stopovers – Alicante, Lisbon, Cape Town, Melbourne, Hong Kong, Guangzhou, Auckland, Itajaí, Newport, Cardiff, Gothenburg, The Hague – during the race, which covers 45,000 nautical miles.

Seven teams are competing this year: Team AkzoNobel, Dongfeng Race Team, MAPFRE, Vestas 11th Hour Racing, Sun Hung Kai/Scallywag, Turn The Tide on Plastic and Team Brunel.