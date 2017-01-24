The new Western Boat Show to launch in July 2017

The Western Boat Show will take place during the Bristol Harbour Festival in July

The three-day Western Boat Show will cover the offshore and inland cruising markets, with the latest sailing, canal, RIBS and power boats on display in Bristol Harbour.

The new event will be held from 21-23 July 2017 during the Bristol Harbour Festival, which attracts more than 250,000 visitors.

The consumer show is being run by the organisers of the Northern Boat Show in Liverpool, which is now in its third year.

“There are huge similarities with our Liverpool show including the ability to cater for both the inland and offshore markets and by being part of a huge maritime festival it makes it a real attraction to visitors,” explained the event director of the Western Boat Show, Richard Milbourn.

“We have a proven track record of launching and running events in this market and Bristol is a perfect location because it reaches an audience that is far away from the established boat shows and we’re looking forward to capturing another untapped market,” he added.

The Bristol Harbour Festival celebrates the city’s vibrant harbour side and sees the harbour filled with two miles of vessels, food markets, circus acts, live music and performers.

The Western Boat Show aims to “put sailing boats, power boats and marine products, systems and services in front of serious boat buyers”, according to organisers.

As well as a water exhibition, there will be land-based stands and entertainment alongside Bristol’s newly developed Hannover Quay.

Because of Bristol’s position on the River Avon, it has been an important location for marine trade for centuries and was the second largest port in England after London.

This maritime history is reflected in the Bristol Harbour Festival which has been running for over 40 years and last year involved more than 240 vessels.

This year, the Northern Boat Show will be held on 23-25 June, 2017, to coincide with the International Mersey River Festival.

Organisers say bookings for the Liverpool show have bene going “so well” that they have had to double the land exhibition space by adding Canning Dock Quayside.

Marine craft will be displayed at both Salthouse and Albert Docks.

Organisers of the Northern Boat Show have also just announced a new media partnership with BoatsandOutboards!