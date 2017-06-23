THEYR provide weather forecast data for the world’s largest yacht race, Round the Island Race

THEYR are providing their super-high resolution weather and ocean forecast data for Round Island Race on 1st July
Only few days remaining until Round the Island Race will start on 1st July.
Great sailing weather helps of course, but the camaraderie afloat and ashore is what really makes this race special. That and the exhilarating sailing around the stunning Isle of Wight coastline, interesting entries, personalities, amateurs putting their sailing skills to the test against the professionals, the Olympians, the World Champions, the record-breakers, the Round the Worlders.
THEYR have proudly provided the weather forecast data that is offered at the weather briefings. THEYR data is also available directly through Raymarine MFD’s.
This year THEYR are creating a new Round the Island race specific super high resolution weather and ocean forecast package. Based on their Gold medal winning performance at Rio, where their forecasts outperformed all other models, THEYR will soon be offering the ultimate in forecast data to all the competitors. This will include:
- Highest resolution possible (800 meters x 800 meters) x 30 min time step;
- Super high tidal stream resolution;
- Covering an expanded Round the Island race area to ensure all boundary weather effects are taken into consideration.
THEYR team are delighted to be a part of the world’s largest yacht race. It’s eclectic mass participation makes it such an exciting event for participants and spectators alike.