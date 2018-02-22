Seldén Mast launches two new Furlex Electric products: Furlex 204E and 304E

Seldén Mast has unveiled the new Furlex 204E and 304E, which come with a two speed button and can be purchased as a complete unit or as an upgrade kit

Seldén Mast has announced two new additions to their jib furling system Furlex Electric range: Furlex 204E and 304E.

The new Furlex 204E and 304E have been designed for yachts in the 30’-45’ range and feature a durable composite outer shell and a highly efficient 48V electric motor.



The DC/DC control box converts the boat’s 12V or 24V to 48V which allows for streamlined cables to the motor unit, easy installation and a compact design.

Thanks to the push-button, which in the new products has a two speed function, there’s no need to pull on a furling line.

The Furlex Electric 204E and 304E will be available from this summer as a complete unit or as an upgrade kit which can be retrofitted to an existing Furlex 200S, 300S, 204S or 304S model. Prices start from £2333 ex VAT.