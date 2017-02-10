Free Tidal Thames app launched by the Port of London Authority

Users of the River Thames can now download a free Tidal Thames app to keep up to date with navigational information

The Port of London Authority has launched the Tidal Thames app to help make planning trips on the river easier.

Free to download, it will provide the latest information on the 95-mile tidal river, including live tidal data from 12 locations.

It also features an alerts system for Notices to Mariners, which detail the latest information on events, engineering works and recent changes that users need to be aware of before setting off on their journey.

The Tidal Thames App was launched recently at the London Rowing Club in Putney.

Speaking at the event, the chief executive of the Port of London Authority, Robin Mortimer, said they would like to hear feedback from users of the app.

“A number of river users, particularly those involved in sports and recreation, have asked for an app providing easier access to important river navigational information,” he said.

“We are excited to be launching the app. Just go on to the App Store for Apple devices and Google Play for Android devices to get the PLA Tidal Thames App,” explained Mortimer.

“This is just the start though – we want to hear what more people want from the next evolution of the app, so now’s the time to try it and tell us what you think,” he stressed.

The new app includes an events calendar covering planned rowing, sailing and paddling activities.

For boaters, it provides details of all the mooring locations along the river, including amenities at each location like mains electric, fuel, and pump out facilities, making it easier for visitors to pick moorings to suit their needs.

The Port of London Authority’s chief harbour master, Bob Baker, said more than a million people visit the authority’s website each year to find out navigational information.

“The app means that we can offer the essential information instantly in a single location, which I hope will make it safe journey planning simpler,” he stated.

Feedback on the launch version of the app can be sent to: corporateaffairs@pla.co.uk