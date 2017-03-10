11 Most anticipated launches of 2017

From the latest from Fairline Yachts to the new racer from Spirit Yachts, here are the most anticipated launches of this year

Fairline Targa 63 GTO

The Targa 63 GTO is the first Fairline Yachts model created by renowned Italian superyacht designer, Alberto Mancini, in collaboration with Dutch naval architects, Vripack.

On-board innovations abound, including a glazed panoramic roof with a large, sliding sunroof and powered patio doors that disappear through the cockpit floor to give you the benefits of OPEN and GT combined.

It will come with two engine options – Twin Caterpillar C18 diesel engines to give a top speed of 31 knots, or Twin MAN V8 1200 diesel engines for 32 knots.

The 65-foot motor yacht will have up to 10 berths, depending on the owner’s requirements and a 17-foot beam.

The Targa 63 GTO will be unveiled in the summer of 2017.

Bavaria E34

Smaller than last year’s Bavaria E40, the E34 will be officially launched this summer.

The entry-level in Bavaria’s E range will then make its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival in September.

It will be available in either a sedan or flybridge model, and both versions will cost less than £200,000 including VAT.

Key features of the E34 are the two cabins on either side of the boat – a master forward and double guest cabin aft, giving plenty of space and privacy.

There is also a vast amount of glazing which compliments the centrally positioned internal helm.

Prestige 460

The Prestige 460 will be the newest luxury motor yacht in the flybridge range from the Prestige yard.

Powered by twin Volvo IPS500 or IPS600 engines, which allow for better efficiency and easy handling, the boat will take over the hull lines of the Prestige 450.

The deck and all the layouts of the new model have been rethought and benefit from the latest improvements in terms of design and ergonomics.

Designed by Garroni Design and engineered by JP Concepts, the Prestige 460 will include enlarged wheelhouse windows.

Ancasta International Boat Sales, awarded Prestige Dealer of the Year for 2016, has announced that the Prestige 460 will launch on the European market at the Cannes Yachting Festival, from 12-17 September 2017.

Hallberg-Rassy 44

Like most European boat builders, Hallberg-Rassy launched its new 44 at Boot Düsseldorf earlier this year.

Standout with this model is the introduction of twin rudders – the first yacht from the Swedish shipyard to feature them.

The moulded bowsprit can take the code Zero, gennaker and anchor line is also another first.

The cockpit is very generously designed and well sheltered, and the helm benefits from raised U-shaped seating.

Large, clear hatches allow plenty of light down below.

Princess 62

Spring 2017 will see the launch of a fresh new addition to the iconic Flybridge range from Princess Yachts – the Princess 62.

The silhouette of the all-new 62 is unmistakably Princess, from the vast sweeping deck saloon windows to the clean lines of the canopy.

It has new sculpted hull side windows, and the optimised hull form allows greater efficiency

Fitted with twin Caterpillar 12.9 1000 engines, the 62 is anticipated to reach speeds up to 32.5 knots.

The all-new Princess 62’s flybridge comes a large dining area, a sunpad aft and a unique circular forward seating area that can be converted into an additional sunpad. There is also a walkthrough foredeck entertaining space and a hydraulic bathing platform as standard.

Her cavernous main deck saloon features a sociable aft galley arrangement that opens to the cockpit.

The helm position is located to starboard with additional forward facing guest seating opposite.

Below deck, there are three ensuite cabins, with the option of a further twin cabin aft for occasional guests or crew.

Pogo 36

Winner of the 2017 European Yacht of the Year (performance cruiser category), the Pogo 36 is a replacement for the French shipbuilder’s successful 10.50.

The hull design and sandwich construction are directly inspired from its offshore racing range.

The hull, deck and all structure parts are glass fibre/foam sandwich with polyester or vinylester resin.

Designed by Finot Conq, the Pogo 36 is easy to manoeuvre, with twin tillers and a fixed or lifting keel.

The 10.66-metre yacht is light and airy below deck, with the option of three cabins with forward heads.

Riva 100’ Corsaro

The 100′ Corsaro is Riva’s latest offering in the superyacht market.

The first unit is expected to be officially launched in Hong Kong in April 2017, and Riva has announced that the entire 2017 production has already sold out.

It is the result of a collaboration between Officina Italiana Design, the Strategic Product Committee and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

The Corsaro is characterised by its sharp profile, with metallic dark colours and glass surfaces.

It can accommodate up to 20 guests, and comes with five cabins, along with three standard crew cabins.

Two MTU 16V 2000 M94 engines provide a top speed of 29 knots, with a cruising speed of 25 knots.

Nuva MS6

Could this be the trailer sailer to own this year?

The Nuva MS6 is just 5.99-metres and features an extendable beam which increase the size from 2.45-metres to 3.45-metres.

The boat has been designed for beginner sailors and was launched at Boot Düsseldorf in Germany earlier in the year.

It has a retractable keel, and a draft of 0.45-metres (1.6-feet), allowing you to anchor just about anywhere.

The interior layout includes a comfortable bed and a chemical toilet.

The first motorised sailing boat of the range, the Nuva MS62 has a 40hp engine.

It can also be sailed, and comes with an oval shaped carbon mast, including a spreader.

The vessel reaches speeds of 5-6 knots and provides agile reactions in light winds from 8 knots.

Ferretti Yachts 920

The Ferretti Yachts 920 is a maxi flybridge with imposing, dynamic lines, a range of spacious areas for relaxation and sophisticated interior furnishings, making it one of a kind in its category.

The Ferretti Yachts 920, which will be officially launched in early September 2017, has a totally new hull measuring 23.98-metres.

Another major new feature involves raising the height of the bow, allowing for a wide beam master suite on the main deck, as well as giving the yacht an imposing presence on the water.

The cockpit has two possible layouts: either a separate sofa, or a chaise longue that can be used as a sunpad or a seat for the outdoor dining table.

The main area of the lower deck is available in two layouts – either three large en suite cabins or a four-cabin layout with two en suite double cabins on the port side and two doubles with single beds on the starboard side.

The Ferretti Yachts 920 is available with different types of MTU engine. The standard model is powered by twin 12V 2000 M96L 1948 Mhp engines, which can be upgraded to twin 16V engines.

Bénéteau Figaro 3

There was great excitement last year when Bénéteau announced it was developing the first production foiling monohull.

Although it won’t be launched until 2019, the French yacht builder has announced that the first prototype will be undergoing sea trials later this year.

Designed by naval architects Marc Van Peteghem and Vincent Lauriot-Prévost, the Figaro 3 will be made of foam sandwich, glass fibre and polyester resin.

The foil is designed to create as little as resistance as possible in light airs and should reduce leeway at full speed.

The 10.85-metre monohull will have a narrower keel to reduce drag and the mast will be stepped further aft. Ballast tanks have also been removed.

Spirit 52

The new Spirit Classic 52’ has been tailored specifically for racing, with no compromise on performance.

Few details are available, but it will have a completely stripped out interior, flush decks, and carbon rigging, spars and rudder.

Sapele and Yellow Cedar timber is also being used in the yacht’s construction.

It is being built for an experienced and competitive racing sailor.

Bound for the south coast classic regattas next summer, this Spirit 52’ will be complemented by an extensive sail wardrobe for all weather conditions.