What’s the boat of your dreams?

America's Cup World Series' sailors tell YBW what their dream boat is. What is yours? Maybe you would like to helm a Whitbread winner like Steinlager 2, or be at the controls of a classic Riva. Let us know your suggestions below.

How many of us would love to sail Moiteissier’s Joshua through the Roaring Forties?

Or speed across the water in Bluebird K7?

Or captain the great passenger steamship, SS Great Britain?

Or take our chances and lead an expedition on the Kon-Tiki raft?

YBW asked sailors at the America’s Cup World Series in Portsmouth recently which famous vessel floats their boat!

Josh, Essex, who is on the Army Sailing Team

Dream boat to skipper: Rita, the Land Rover BAR team’s AC45 foiling catamaran.

Sarah, Kent, who used to race toppers

Dream boat to skipper: The 72-foot Virgin Atlantic Challenger II.

Darren, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex

Dream boat to skipper: HMS Victory, and I would wear the outfit.

Carli, Granville, France, currently sails a Jeanneau Sun Odyssey 34.2

Dream boat to skipper: Pen Duick

Christopher, Kent, who teaches dinghy sailing

Dream boat to skipper: The Volvo Ocean 65, Azzam.

Alistair, Hertfordshire is the co-owner of a 29-er skiff

Dream boat to skipper: HUGO BOSS

Bob, Ireland, who sails a Jeanneau 28

Dream boat to skipper: Suhaili, the 32-foot Bermudan ketch that Sir Robin Knox-Johnston sailed non-stop around the world on.

Huw, Dorset, who sails a Flying 15

Dream boat to skipper: Velsheda

Steve, Isle of Wight used to sail a Seawitch

Dream boat to skipper: The Riva Aquarama

Anna, Portsmouth

Dream boat to skipper: The Cutty Sark