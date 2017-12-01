Christmas gift ideas: Beautiful and practical festive presents for the sailors in your life

From chronograph watches, helm-shaped cufflinks to neoprene bags and VHF radios, we have lots of festive gift ideas for your loved ones

The festive season is well underway and we have plenty of gift ideas for the boating enthusiasts in your life.

Made with stainless steel and PVD gold plated details, this stunning Citizen’s Men’s Chronograph watch is water resistant up to 200 metres, making it ideal to wear whilst sailing and in the evening at the yacht club.

Price: £328

Buy now

Essential for any boat owner, ICOM IC-M25EURO VHF Radio is light, has an 11 hour battery life, can be charged by USB, floats and flashes when dropped into the water. A practical present that any boating enthusiasts will love receiving.

Price: £149.99

Buy now

Sailors will love to show off these beautiful helm-shaped cufflinks. They come in solid silver, gold, enamel, plated metals and are presented in a chic velvet box.

Price: £39.20

Buy now

Christmas is all about food and who doesn’t love receiving a sumptuous hamper full of festive goodies? Virginia Hayward’s Noel Food Hamper is full of delicious treats, including sun dried tomato biscuits, Spanish pimento stuffed manzanilla olives, luxury Cornish sea salt and pepper crisps, cheeseboard chutney, mustard with cognac, roasted and salted nuts and crackers for cheese. There are plenty of sweet treats too, such as chocolate fig bonbons filled with brandy truffle, chocolate covered marshmallows, crunchy chocolate pretzels, chocolate and honeycomb shortbread, mini mince pies, double deadly fudge, a milk chocolate bauble decorated with gold stars and mouthwatering prosecco truffles.

Price: £300

Buy now

Capture the best moments of your boating adventures with this 3D 360° spherical virtual reality camera. The Vuze camera by Humaneyes uses four pairs of full-HD cameras that combine to create a 3D image with real-life depth of field at 4K resolution. It can be controlled using the free Vuze Camera app and the footage can later be edited using the VR Studio software. It’s waterproof too, making it ideal to film on water.

Price: £895

Buy now

Continues below…

This handbag by NQ London is not just stylish, it’s practical too. Made with neoprene, it’s fully waterproof, making it ideal to use on a boat, but it’s also machine washable, so you can look glamorous without any risk of damage to it when at sea. It comes in a variety of bright colours and the brand also offers lots of styles for all tastes and pockets. The sailing woman in your life will love it!

Price: £75

Buy now

Inspired by Southbourne on Sea, this lovely candle is made of plant wax and scented with aloe, straw and cucumber. It’s a thoughtful stocking filler for a loved one, to remind them of the beautiful sea in the colder months.

Price: £20

Buy now

An immersive film watching experience. Royole Moon plays 2D and 3D movies, videos and can also be used to play video games. The adjustable screen gives the impression of watching films on a large 800” curved screen. It streams directly from sites such as Netflix and YouTube, has 32GB internal storage capability, noise cancelling headphones and a long battery life. Ideal if you need some me time when on a boat or indeed at Christmas dinner, when the kids have had a little too much sugar!

Price: £849.99

Buy now

Christmas wouldn’t be Christmas without a good bottle of gin. This gin by Opihr has added oriental spices for a truly festive flavour. Enjoy in a gin and tonic, mixed with ginger beer, in a cocktail or on its own on the rocks.

Price: £18

Buy now