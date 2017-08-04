A piece of Sunseeker could be yours: The most beautiful objects created by luxury yacht brands

Princess Yachts, Riva, Hallberg-Rassy, Sunseeker and Riviera don't just make stunning boats, they also produce beautiful objects to complement yachts and homes. From lamps to coffee sets, you could own a piece of ultimate yachting luxury

Limited Edition Hand Printed Ladies Silk Scarf by Princess Yachts

Princess Yachts don’t just bring style and class to yachts, but to accessories too.

This hand printed ladies silk scarf is one of only 300 produced and features a specially commissioned illustration by renowned Spanish illustrator Jaume Vilardell.

The image encapsulates 1960s holiday-chic vibe: a glamorous couple lounge by the pool, with their Project 31 yacht moored in the distance – the first model produced by Princess more than 50 years ago.

Created with rich colours reflecting the bold illustrative style of the mid-60s, this exquisite scarf has been produced in collaboration with the Jermyn Street shirt-maker Thomas Pink.

This beautiful accessory will immediately add a touch of elegance and a splash of colour to any outfit.

The limited edition scarf is 100% silk and costs £100. It is available from Princess Yachts.

Aquariva Lamp by Riva Yachts

Inspired by the classic Search Light featured on the Riva yachts of the 1960s, this stylish steel lamp has many impressive features and immediately adds a touch of class to any interior.

Details include a touch-sensitive switch with three brightness settings and a stem covered in the same fabric used for the Riva Yachts’ luxurious upholstery.

The base channels the famous prow of the Aquaria speedboat, and the three overlapping sections are reminiscent of the movement of a boat propeller.

Designed by Riva Yachts’ designer Mauro Micheli, this lamp will easily become the focal point in any home with its clean lines and stunning details. It costs €1,300 and is available from the Riva Store.

Stefano Ricci Imperial Botticelli Porcelain

Italian Stefano Ricci has designed bespoke and luxurious interiors for some of the world’s most beautiful superyachts, and this is reflected in the opulence of his Imperial Botticelli range.

Each piece is 100% porcelain and decorated with 14k shiny gold and 24k matte gold, as well as 98% pure platinum details.

It features Stefano Ricci’s iconic Paisley motif, which is found on many of the hand printed silk accessories by the designer.

The Imperial Botticelli set comes with six cup and saucers and is presented in a trademark black octagonal gift box. Serving tea and coffee has never been so stylish before.

A set costs $2,760 and it’s available from the Stefano Ricci boutique.

Aquarama Table and Chairs by Riva Yachts

Stunning enough to grace any dining room – whether on board or on dry land – the Aquarama table and chairs epitomise the design and elegance of Riva Yachts.

The chrome and mahogany table is available in two versions: round or square.

Both styles feature the Riva logo in satin finish steel in the centre, and the mahogany top is reminiscent of the decking featured on many of Riva’s classic boats.

The Aquarama chair’s chrome frame harks back to the golden days of Riva.

The seat of the chair is available in mahogany or fibreglass, which can be painted in any Riva shade, while the seat back and cushion is upholstered in Mambo fabric, used in the exterior seating of many of the Italian boat builder’s yachts.

You’ll want to show off this beautiful dining set…get ready to host!

The price of both items is available on request via the Riva Store.

Continued below…



Predator Accessory Bag by Sunseeker

Travel in style with this Sunseeker Predator Accessory bag, specifically designed for the luxury yacht builder by Jordan Bespoke, which counts Prince Albert of Monaco and F1’s Eddie Jordan amongst its clients.

Each bag is unique and hand made in Italy from high quality shoulder leather.

Tan coloured contrast stitching, a Sunseeker branded palladium zip pull, subtly debossed logo and soft Alcantara lining gives it an elegant, timeless finish.

It is available from the Sunseeker Collection priced at £145.

Knitted cable throw by Hallberg-Rassy

This Hallberg-Rassy 100% cotton cable design knitted throw is ideal for those breezy summer evenings on deck. Stylish, cosy and easy to carry in your bag for when you want to snuggle up and watch the yachts sail by.

The throw is priced at kr899 (around £85) and is available direct from Hallberg-Rassy.

Folding Teak Chair by Riviera Yachts

Perfect for relaxing in the garden or on the deck of a boat, Riviera Yachts’ folding chair is made of 100% teak.

The details on this chair make it stylish and comfortable with plenty of attention to its design.

Collapsing easily for storage, the smooth finish and solid teak material make it a perfect addition to your boating lifestyle.

Riviera Yachts’ folding chair is priced at $515.00.