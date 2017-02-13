A Race to Scotland…in a dinghy the size of (almost) two bathtubs

Dinghy sailor Ken Fowler plans to Race to Scotland in his RS Aero from west Cornwall. He hopes to raise money for charity and break a record along the way! YBW spoke to him as he prepares for his biggest challenge yet

Despite only learning to sail a dinghy a few years ago, Ken Fowler is planning to Race to Scotland in record time later this year.

The 51-year-old air traffic controller will be leaving Sennen Cove in west Cornwall on 7 May 2017 to sail more than 900 miles solo to John o’Groats.

Few people have ever undertaken such a challenge in a dinghy.

Indeed, Fowler says there has been only one – Ron Pattenden, who sailed the route as part of his unsupported circumnavigation of Britain in a Laser in 2004.

Fowler is hoping to sail along the coast in less than 64 days to beat Pattenden’s record.

Initially, the long distance dinghy sailor wanted to follow in Pattenden’s footsteps and sail around Britain, but realising that as he wasn’t “a full adventurer or retiree” he wouldn’t have enough time.

“So Land’s End to John o’Groats looked like an awesome challenge, but definitely achievable in the time constraints I have. Hence ‘Race To Scotland’ because it is a one man race against the record time for the journey (64 days) and his leave allowance!” notes Fowler.

He admits there are challenges.

“Looking at Ron’s adventure and mine I can see lots of similarities, but also how the modern world has changed our ability to take these epic challenges,” he said.

“The availability of small waterproof GPSs, satellite tracking systems and accurate weather data means that you can manage the risks in a more informed way, pushing the boundaries of what can be achieved safely in a small dinghy – as long as you are well prepared and well equipped,” continued the sailor, who admits that unlike Pattenden, he will be sleeping in a campervan each night and have his own land-based support team of two.

“His route and mine are fairly similar, but I’ll be taking a few longer open water crossings than Ron – because I have time constraints that Ron didn’t and my faster boat makes these crossings less weather dependent”, explained Fowler.

He says that other than the weather, the biggest challenge will be the impact on him physically.

“In a boat like that there is no option to sleep, grab a warming cuppa or even chat to your fellow sailors. It is a full on 100% effort for 100% of the time with your body constantly moving around the boat and hanging out of it!” said Fowler, who as well as logging sailing hours is also undertaking physical and aerobic training.

He also hopes his challenge will raise £50,000 for Cancer Research UK and the Oakhaven Hospice Trust in Lymington.

Fowler has already completed a charity sail around the Isle of Wight in a Laser two years ago to commemorate the death of his father from cancer.

He described the Race to Scotland as the “Vendee Globes for the normal club sailor”, and said he is most looking forward to seeing the wild North Cornwall coast, and the surf beach of Devon and South Wales, although added that he is most excited about sailing through the Scottish islands – especially Mull and Skye.

“I think the one other place I’m excited, or should that be slightly terrified about, is Cape Wrath at the North Western corner of Scotland. It’s that last big headland to round before the home run to John O Groats and even it’s name creates an element of fear,” said Fowler.

Having only started sailing relatively recently, Fowler believes that although he may lack the “instinctive natural sailing ability” that comes from sailing for decades, he does have some advantages.

“Coming relatively late to sailing it means that I have that drive and desire to achieve that we all have when we start a hobby or job. Age also brings an increased ability to self analyse and really look at how you are performing and how you can improve”, he explained.

He also believes his job has given him the ability to analyse risks – vital when sailing.

“As an air traffic controller the thing foremost in your mind at all times is safety and I think having that kind of mentality is a great advantage when planning and undertaking a challenge like this”, stressed Fowler.

“I think when you are older you really appreciate the opportunities you are given, as you realise there may not be that many more of them! As such, despite all the long hours spent in preparation and planning, I’m really enjoying the whole experience”, he added.

Fowler will begin his Race to Scotland on 7 May 2017 from Sennen Cove near Land’s End.