Father’s Day gift guide: Exclusive and bespoke presents for sailors

From handcrafted Fay Page cufflinks, the iconic Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II to the rare Black Tot Last Consignment British Royal Naval Rum and Leviathan Bell's hand-etched and inked Maritime Scrimshaw Ostrich Egg, these gifts will give you plenty of ideas to make Father's Day truly special this year

For the fashion-loving father – Loewe sail boat wool top

Founded in 1846, Spanish luxury fashion house Loewe is known for their beautifully crafted, timeless clothing.

This light blue top, featuring the brand’s logo and a sail boat design, is made in fine pure virgin wool – perfect for those breezy spring and summer evenings at the yacht club after a day cruising along the coast.

A beautiful gift for the man who loves style and comfort.

Style at sea – Fay Page silver and gold handcrafted rowing boat cufflinks

These distinctive one-of-a-kind rowing boat cufflinks are inspired by the traditional craft which bob outside of designer Fay Page’s workshop overlooking the sea on the Isle of Scilly. The cufflinks are handcrafted from silver before a 22ct gold inlay is added to the tiny boats. The cufflink can be inscribed with your father’s initials, that special date to mark a significant occasion, or left blank if preferred. Dressy enough to wear in the office or while socialising at prestigious events, these bespoke cufflinks will certainly be noticed. The handcrafted rowing boat cufflinks cost £150 in solid silver or £180 for the silver with 22ct gold inlay. The perfect gift for the next Sir Francis Chichester – Cape Horn notebook A beautiful gift for fathers who like to keep a journal, or perhaps are thinking of starting a novel on life at sea. Designed in the southernmost tip of South America, Cape Horn notebooks are handmade and have a simple yet chic finish. The unique fragments on their covers come from sails that have travelled thousands of miles through the Southern Ocean, and were made of the most innovative materials: Carbon Fibre, Kevlar, Dacron, Nylon and Maylar. Each thread bound book opens flat and contains a gusset pocket, a page marker made of sailing rope and an elastic enclosure band. A practical but elegant present for the next Sir Francis Chichester.

Shaken or stirred? The silver-plated brass lighthouse cocktail shaker for the wannabe James Bond

This silver plated brass lighthouse cocktail shaker is a replica of an original made during the American prohibition era, to help conceal its actual purpose when alcohol consumption was illegal.



This luxurious yet fun gift by It features lighthouse windows and observation deck all plated in shiny nickel, making this cocktail shaker both functional and aesthetically pleasing.This luxurious yet fun gift by Hicks and Hicks is priced at £189 and ideal for the father who likes to entertain on his yacht…and dream of being James Bond.

The ultimate in luxury and sailing heritage – Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II in white gold and platinum

The Rolex Oyster Perpetual Yacht-Master II is inspired by the world of sailing and it’s been created with the seafarer in mind.

This chronograph is made from 18 ct white gold, while the bezel is solid 950 platinum with raised platinum markers.

The dial features a triangular hour marker at 12 o’clock and a rectangular hour marker at 6 o’clock for more intuitive reading of the watch. The Yacht-Master II’s countdown can be programmed for a duration of between 1 and 10 minutes. The programming is memorised by the mechanism so that at a reset it returns to the previous setting. Once launched, the countdown can be synchronised to match the official race countdown. The self-winding Yacht-Master II is fitted on a solid-link Oyster bracelet with an Oysterlock safety clasp that prevents accidental opening. It’s waterproof to a depth of 100-metres, and the crystal watch face is made of scratch proof sapphire.

The Yacht-Master II combines the brand’s state of the art technology and finest design: perfect for yachting competitions and chic après sailing. A watch loved by iconic men such as Hollywood star Steve McQueen and British royalty such as Prince Harry, this is what most men dream of owning.

For the music and tech loving father – Beoplay H9 wireless noise cancelling headphones Polished aluminium, soft lambskin and genuine cowhide leather means the Beoplay H9 from B&O promises absolute comfort and style.

The headband is built up around a solid and lightweight aluminium frame covered with stitched cowhide leather. Underneath, the soft lambskin coated ear cushion adapts to the shape and curve of the ear for supreme comfort and breathability and features noise cancelling technology.

On the side of the right ear cup is an intuitive touch interface in anodised aluminium that captures the latest acoustic innovations from B&O PLAY.

This interface activates the noise cancelling function, can change songs, answer calls and control the volume with just a single touch or swipe.

Made for travellers in all weather conditions, the interface works under humid conditions and with gloves on.

Beoplay H9 is compatible with Beoplay App for Android, iPhone and Apple Watch for a personalised listening experience.

Beoplay H9 is priced at £449.

A gift of a lifetime for the ultimate rum connoisseur – Black Tot Last Consignment British Royal Naval Rum

One of the most expensive and exclusive rums in the world, Black Tot is the last reserves of the British Royal Navy rum which used to be rationed to sailors. It was first introduced in Jamaica in 1655, and the daily tot of rum was a major part of British naval life. The tradition was ended on 30 July 1970 on a day known as Black Tot Day.

In 2010, to mark the day’s 40th anniversary, the last remaining stocks were re-bottled – and the exclusive Black Tot: Last Consignment was made available to rum connoisseurs the world over. With notes of dark chocolate, black fruit, walnuts and muscovado sugar this is a complex spirit loved by those who know their rum.

Dad will certainly impress his friends when he pulls out a bottle of Black Tot from his drinks cabinet. Priced at £650 and available from Black Tot

The perfect gift for the adventurer – Latitude Kinsale handcrafted 3-D Nautical Chart

A truly unique gift made by artist Bobby Nash to commemorate that special sailing voyage, Latitude Kinsale handcraft one-off 3-D charts show various water depths and coastline contours.

These made-to-order nautical charts display information that is not only useful but also beautiful: the culmination of years of surveying both the land and the sea bed.

Latitude Kinsale specialises in applying the art of decoupage to marine charts for any location in the world.

The process involves precision hand-cutting of nautical marine charts on the depth contour lines. These pieces are then assembled onto a mount board before they are re-cut and then re-assembled to create a stunning 3-D timeless piece of art.

A truly special gift to be loved, cherished and passed on from generation to generation.

For the lover of all things British – Hackett anchor silk tie



A truly authentic British brand, which counts James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan as its former spokesperson, Hackett London has dressed the likes of the Lotus F1 Racing Team and English rugby star Jonny Wilkinson.

Made from 100% silk, this anchor tie is sure to add a ‘pinch of personality’ to any formal look: from office to yacht event, such as the Henley Royal Regatta, which is partnering with Hackett for this year’s edition.

To mark this year’s regatta, Hackett has created bespoke clothing for men and women, which are available to buy at Henley, as well as in the brand’s stores and online.

The range includes formal wear, in keeping with the famous standards of the regatta’s Stewards’ Enclosure, as well as a range of casual wear.

The anchor tie is available in navy or blue.

The perfect gift for the sailing tradition enthusiast – hand-etched and inked Maritime Scrimshaw Ostrich Egg

This Maritime Scrimshaw Ostrich Egg ,£1,285 is a true object of art for the tradition loving seafarer dad. In the 19th century during the Golden Age of Sail, sailors aboard American whaleships captured the adventure of life at sea through the art of scrimshaw – etching on ivory, shell, or bone. Now, New York artist, Leviathan Bell, has reimagined scrimshaw for the modern age, using farmed ostrich eggs.

Each egg is etched and inked using the same painstaking techniques the sailors of the past honed at sea. A beautiful timeless gift that will make any enthusiast of all things traditional very happy this Father’s Day.