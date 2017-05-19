From Rolex to Cartier: the top 10 most beautiful watches to be seen wearing when sailing

Rolex, Cartier, Raymond Weil.... a good watch should not just look beautiful, it should work like...clockwork and last a lifetime, especially when out sailing. We've chosen our top 10 most beautiful watches that are safe to wear on the water and get you noticed après sailing, at a fabulous yacht party. What are you waiting for?

There are many things to consider when buying a watch, starting with quality, needs and aesthetics. Whether it’s Rolex, Cartier or Raymond Weil, a beautifully made timepiece should last forever and be passed on generation to generation, to become a veritable heirloom.

These watches have been created with sailors and water sport lovers in mind, and will complement your settings: from a day out on the water, to a glitzy night on a superyacht.

The ultimate seafarer’s watch – Rolex Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date

The ‘Archetype of the diver’s watch’ in the brand’s words, this Oyster Perpetual Submariner Date is a redesigned version of their iconic 1953 one. Made in gold and steel with a deep blue face and handmade dial, this Rolex watch will turn heads at the yacht club – it certainly worked for actor Steve McQueen, one of the watchmaker’s many famous fans. Rolex is not only synonymous with timeless luxury but also with sailing and diving. Aqua-lung co-inventor Jacques Cousteau tested the Submariner watch in the 50s for Rolex and the watch has since become the most successful diver’s timepiece. The brand also sponsors some of the most beautiful races and regattas in the world, including the Sydney Hobart Yacht Race and the Fastnet Race. Be ready to be envied with this on your wrist. £9,900 from Rolex.

Be hip at sea! – Raymond Weil Ladies’ Nabucco BRIT Awards 2014 Limited Edition Titanium Automatic Chronograph Diamond Watch

Luxury Swiss watch brand Raymond Weil has created this colourful chronograph with younger women in mind. The 43mm titanium case houses a dark grey dial featuring 11 diamond indexes, chronograph functions and a distinctive black watermark within the left sub dial. The timepiece has an ETA 7753 mechanical chronograph automatic self-winding mechanism. The red trim to the sub dials is complemented by a vibrant red seconds hand and matching rubber strap, which adds a touch of modernity and vibrancy. Raymond Weil has always been inspired by music, classical and modern and its watches are popular with musicians. Usher and Labrinth are just some of the names who have sported the timepieces. But sailing has always been part of the brand too. In fact Raymond Weil were the official partner of RealTeam Sailing for the 2016 D35 Trophy on Lake Geneva and the GC32 Racing Tour internationally. Priced at £3,995 and available from the Watch Shop.

Act like a President – Calibre de Cartier Chronograph

A Cartier watch with a classic design, this chronograph has been created with sport in mind and it’s water resistant to 10 bar, or 100 metres. The alligator strap and Roman number dial give a touch of vintage chic – perfect for sailing and to show off après sail, at a fabulous yacht party, just like JFK did. The late American President loved a Cartier and famously wore it on his sailing boat. £8,200 and available from Cartier.

Strictly limited edition – Christopher Ward C60 Trident 316L



British luxury watch brand Christopher Ward has just launched the C60 Trident 316L Limited Edition, the newest member of their Trident family. The new model has been crafted using marine grade 316L steel, which is hard and robust with an ultra-high manganese content optimised for anti-corrosive properties, plus it has an anti-shock feature and 3.4mm anti-reflective sapphire crystal – perfect to wear on water. The C60 Trident 316L Limited Edition features a colourful orange dial and has three strap options: a rubber, a leather and a steel one. There are only 316 pieces available, making this a collector’s item. Christopher Ward is also a luxury brand with a heart: the watchmaker funds and supports the CW Challenger Programme, helping talented athletes such as rower and Olympic bronze winner Will Satch achieve their dream. The watch is priced at £750 and available exclusively from Christopher Ward.

Look like a professional sportsman – Seiko Astron Men’S GPS Titanium Chronograph Radio Controlled Solar Powered Watch

Fabulously masculine (but perfectly wearable for all) the updated Seiko Astron 8X boasts the same feature set as its predecessor, the Seiko Solar GPS Radio Controlled 7X series, adding a chronograph yet losing a lot of the thickness and size of the previous movement. It retains the GPS time zone identification ability around the world, 39 time zone world time, daylight savings function, perpetual calendar and power save functionality.

The lightweight Titanium and PVD gold plated case and bracelet give it a strong and sporty look whilst looking chic and stylish, and the black dial is protected by a sapphire crystal, with antireflective coating for glare-free visibility. The brand has a long history of involvement with sports, including six Olympic Games, sailing competitions and football World Cups. Tennis champion and yacht lover Novak Djokovic, who used to own a Sunseeker Manhattan 60, is currently a brand ambassador. It’s priced at £2,200 and available here.

This is the ultimate in yacht class – Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36

Feminine, classic and yet perfect on water: we love this Rolex Oyster Perpetual Day-Date 36 in Everose Gold. Made with 18 CT pink gold, it features the classic Rolex President bracelet, with its semi-circular three piece links, which was created in 1956 for the launch of the Oyster Perpetual Day-Date. The pink dial features baguette and emerald cut diamonds for each hour and the Day-Date spells out the day of the week in full. Waterproof to 100 metres and with scratch-resistant sapphire, Cyclops lens over the date, this delicate looking watch proves to be very sturdy indeed. It’s exactly the quality of craftsmanship and the beauty of the design that has made Rolex one of the most worn watches by sport professionals and celebrities alike. From Jennifer Aniston, Ellen DeGeneres, David Beckham and Brad Pitt to America’s Cup yachtsman and Rolex former brand ambassador Paul Cayard, all these stars have been seen wearing the brand at the most exclusive events. Available from Rolex and priced at £27,150.

Choice of Olympians! – Mulhe Glashutte Men’s Terrasport I Automatic Chronograph

With a stainless steel case, cream dial and brown leather strap the Mulhe Glashutte Men’s Terrasport I Automatic Chronograph is a classic looking watch that won’t go unnoticed. It’s water resistant up to 50 metres, so water splashes won’t be a problem. Its classic look means that it will transition effortlessly from a long day sailing to a leisurely evening après sailing. The watchmakers have adorned the wrists of Olympians Annika Bochmann and Marlene Steinherr during the 2016 Olympics when Mulhe Glashutte sponsored the German National Sailing Team, making sure that the team performed well and looked stylish during the races. Available from The Watch Shop and priced at £2,490.

For the jetsetter – IWC Schaffhausen DaVinci Automatic 36

This IWC Schaffenhaus Da Vinci watch is sheer luxury on the wrist. The 18-carat red gold case boasts 54 pure white diamonds on the bezel and and the linked bracelet straps are fastened securely around the wrist by the triple- winged butterfly clasp. It’s fitted with the tried-and-tested 35111 calibre and tested for water-resistance to 3 bar. The Swiss watchmakers have become one of the most luxurious brands to wear for the rich and famous. Photographer and film director Peter Lindbergh created a short film for the brand entitled ‘Portofino’, after the famous seaside village on the Italian riviera, a well-known jetsetter’s playground. The short starred none other than model Elle Macpherson and actor Eric Dane among other well known and well-heeled personalities. The perfect accessory to live la dolce vita to the max. Available from IWC Schaffenhaus and priced at £31,500.

Timeless charm – Baume et Mercier Linea 10012

One of the classiest chronographs on the market, this steel and round 32mm watch for women by luxury Swiss watch brand Baume et Mercier is ideal for day and night, water and land. The Linea 10012 comes with a quartz movement featuring date function, an interchangeable strap and an additional strap. It features a polished satin finish, sapphire domed glass, anti-glare and anti-scratch face and it’s water resistant up to 50 m. Heritage brand Baume et Mercier have been making beautiful timepieces for 187 years. These are objects d’art to be passed on from generation to generation and of course, to be seen in at the most exclusive yacht regattas and parties. Available from Baume et Mercier and priced at £2,600.

The must-have watch for America’s Cup fans – Bremont AC-R-II

This stunning stainless steel chronograph watch by luxury British watchmaker Bremont has been created for the 35th America’s Cup. Bremont are the first British Official Timing Partner to sponsor the race since 1851. This AC-R-II has a 42 hour power reserve, is water resistant up to 100 metres, and it features a hardened stainless steel Bremont Trip-Tick® case construction with scratch resistant DLC treated case barrel. This is a limited edition watch, only 135 timepieces have been created. This is the watch to wear if you are heading to Bermuda to watch the America’s Cup, perhaps aboard a beautiful superyacht. Priced at £5,295.