America’s Cup: the world’s most luxurious charter yachts to watch the race in style

If you're looking to watch the America's Cup in style this summer, these luxurious charter yachts, including the world famous Maltese Falcon, offer the perfect seat to view the action

Michelin Guide chefs cooking mouthwatering meals to suit your palate, customised spa and massage treatments and dozens of superyacht toys for thrill seekers, these charter yachts offer the ultimate luxurious getaway in Bermuda.

They are ideal for those who may have non sailors in their party, as well as providing the perfect platform to host parties and champagne receptions after watching all the action from the 35th America’s Cup, which kicks off on 26 May.

Maltese Falcon

One of the most impressive yachts on the planet, any time spent on the iconic Perini Navi Maltese Falcon promises luxury like no other.

A professional crew of 17 caters to your every need and whim.

Michelin Guide 2016-17 listed chef, Richard Cullen, creates exquisite dishes, while the stewards and stewardesses on board are trained to mix signature cocktails.

Her vast deck spaces are ideal for entertaining, and up to 50 guests can be hosted for watching the live racing, for relaxing days at anchor in the pristine waters of Bermuda or for sipping champagne cocktails while watching the sun set.

If you like to keep fit, the superyacht’s fitness trainer will put you through the paces with a fitness programme tailored for your needs in the onboard fully equipped gym or if you prefer al fresco training, on deck.

Afterwards, unwind with a luxurious spa experience. The onboard qualified beauty and massage therapist can provide a range of treatments such as aromatherapy, Swedish and deep tissue massage.

Maltese Falcon will certainly be one of the largest and most impressive yachts attending the America’s Cup as a spectator vessel.

LOA: 88m (288.7ft)

Guests: 12

Berth number: 5, America’s Cup Marina, Royal Navy Dockyard

Charter rate: EUR 440,000 per week. Special dispensation for 50 guests while spectating the race at anchor

Athena

The fourth largest sailing superyacht in the world, Athena has a phenomenal pedigree.

Timeless styling, beautiful furnishings and sumptuous seating feature throughout to create an elegant and comfortable atmosphere for an intimate, opulent getaway.

Athena has impressive leisure and entertainment facilities, making her the ideal charter yacht for socialising and entertaining with family and friends.

On board, there is an air conditioned gym, and plenty of superyacht toys to keep guests entertained including a freestyle waterslide, wake board, laser dinghies, kayaks, scuba diving equipment, kite surfer and wakeboard.

If you just want to relax, there are plenty of places for sunbathing in style, with uniformed staff bringing you mouth watering cocktails and tasty treats prepared by the onboard chef.

The crew of 19 will ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.

LOA: 90m (295.3ft)

Guests: 1o

Berth number: 4, America’s Cup Marina, Royal Navy Dockyard

Charter rate: USD 350,000 per week + all expenses & berth fee of USD 26,845 per week.

Mondango 3

Delivered in 2014 by Alloy Yachts, Mondango 3 is a striking performance ketch designed by Dubois with a sophisticated interior by Reymond Langton.

She is perfect for dinner parties alfresco, with a large aft cockpit which can be sheltered by electric glass panels offering privacy as you entertain.

There is also a further intimate dining area under the flybridge, where staff will serve delicious, beautifully prepared meals.

During the day, enjoy spectacular 270-degree views while you unwind with a cocktail in the sunken spa pool on the aft deck.

For thrill seekers, Mondango 3 comes with a range of superyacht toys such as a floating pool, paddleboards, Hobbie kayaks and towable toys – with trained crew on hand to help you make the most of them.

Hardcore America’s Cup racing fans will find the vast fore and aft deck spaces plus her sizeable flybridge provide plenty of options for enjoying the racing action.

Mondango 3’s voluminous interior is light and airy, yet full of character with unique textures, contrasts and detailing throughout, resulting in a stunningly original contemporary environment.

Accommodation for up to 11 guests in five beautifully appointed cabins is arranged in a full beam master suite amidships, plus a VIP suite, a queen and two twins – all with pale marble ensuites.

For those wanting an evening on dry land, Ascots Restaurant just outside downtown Hamilton is well worth a visit.

It offers a creative and seasonal menu that incorporate fresh ingredients from local farmers and fishermen, and has an extensive wine list – the chilled banana soup with Bermuda Black Seal rum and toasted almonds is not to be missed.

LOA: 56.4, (185.1ft)

Guests: 11

Berth number: 6, America’s Cup Marina, Front Street, Hamilton

Charter rate: EUR 224,000 per week. Special dispensation for 25 guests whilst spectating the race at anchor

Marie

This ravishing ketch was custom-built in the Netherlands to an André Hoek design by Vitters in 2010 and masterfully combines thoroughbred sailing credentials with the highest level of superyacht elegance.

Offering stunning traditional looks, harnessed with modern technology, Marie is served by a dedicated crew of nine who are as passionate about five-star service as they are about sailing.

Professional chef Jemma Harrison has an extensive food repertoire so expect first class dishes alfresco and delicious intimate breakfasts in the private aft owner’s cockpit.

In addition to sailing the big boat, Marie offers the chance to dive into blue, crystal clear water and come face to face with colour fish, with snorkelling and rendezvous diving expeditions, as well as exploring on sea scooters.

The piece de résistance is an exquisite sailing dinghy, Marietta, with an electric motor that was custom-built for Marie, based on a 1910 Mylne design. It offers intimate getaways for small groups.

If you’ve got a head for heights, there is a crow’s nest lift that operates hydraulically and can take two guests 123 feet up the main mast for a bird’s-eye view.

Marie’s deck and outside areas is perfect for hosting cocktail parties under the starts, with the main cockpit is a generous area offering casual seating arrangements.

For music lovers, the lower salon features a Steinway Baby grand piano and comfortable sofa seating for a musical soirée.

Artwork and antique armament abound adding colourful eclectic touches to the clean contemporary design of the interior.

If yoga is your thing, classes are held on the deck most mornings as the sun rises and after you can relax in the steam room.

LOA: 54.9m (180ft)

Guests: 8/10

Berth number: 4, Princess Marina, Hamilton

Charter rate: USD 250,000 per week or USD 1,000,000 for the whole period. Special dispensation for 25 guests whilst spectating the race at anchor

H

Expect five-star treatment onboard H – your own private floating boutique-hotel.

This super-stylish Benetti motor yacht boasts a chic contemporary interior along with extremely well executed deck spaces.

Enjoy sundowners and a panoramic view at the long modern deck bar, lined with stylish Glyn Peter Machin chairs.

Sip champagne cocktails on the sumptuous settees and sample haute cuisine around the large table for alfresco dining.

The upper deck offers luxurious surroundings. Loll and soak up the sun on the kingsize sunpads before cooling off in the especially designed deep Jacuzzi.

H‘s main saloon is lined with large picture windows: for those who love the movies, sink into two large, reclining cinema seats set before a huge screen.

An elegant foyer leads into the expansive, full beam master suite with his and hers walk-in wardrobes and a quiet relaxation area with an ergonomic day bed reclined before its own TV screen. His and hers bathrooms are fitted with heated flooring and connected by a shared shower with a heated seat.

The yacht comes with a personal trainer so you can keep fit in the air conditioned gym.

The tender garage placed transversely to the beam houses water toys and the Castoldi jet tender – ideal for evening trips to the Fodder’s choice, Coconuts outdoor restaurant which is nestled between high cliff rocks and a pristine private beach.

The restaurant specialises in fresh local produce and fish prepared with customary Bermudian flair, for memorable evenings out with friends.

LOA: 42.6m (139.8ft)

Guests: 10

Berth number: 11, America’s Cup Marina, Royal Navy Dockyard

Charter rate: USD 175,000 per week

Genevieve

Built in 1996 by Alloy Yachts and refitted in 2015, this beautiful Dubois designed sloop marries impressive sailing performance with gracious living, enhanced by her sumptuous Glade Johnson-designed interior.

Wide open deck spaces and a spacious cockpit are ideal to relax under Genevieve‘s huge sails.

In addition to her main saloon furnished with a colour palette filled with shades of earthy tones, Genevieve offers a light and airy deck saloon with wraparound pilothouse windows where you can drink signature cocktails while taking in the panoramic views.

At anchor, there is an array of toys to keep water babies entertained, including inflatable kayaks and snorkelling equipment to explore the pristine reefs, plus water-skis and wakeboards.

Two tenders – a Ribtec with 100 HP outboard engine, and a four-metre Achilles with 25 HP outboard engine – are perfect for taking you to alfresco lunches and dinners ashore, where you can sample the famous Bermudan fare.

If you can’t bear to leave the luxury all around you, why not try your hand at fishing for your supper?

The onboard chef will cook it to perfection, and you can eat surrounded by timeless styling, beautiful furnishings and sumptuous seating features throughout.

Genevieve is a fantastic charter for those who are true salty sailors (with an edge of luxury) at heart.

LOA: 36.9m (121.ft)

Guests: 8/9

Berth number: 16, America’s Cup Marina, Front Street, Hamilton

Charter rate: USD 91,000 per week

All these yachts are available for both private charters and corporate hospitality in Bermuda, promising the most luxurious seats to watch all the America’s Cup racing action in May and June.

VIP packages are available on all the superyachts and they include:

VIP flag allowing access to a “field of play” front row view of the race course immediately adjacent to the electronically defined race course boundary;

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers Opening Ceremony;

Access to exclusive America’s Cup parties/events for two people and the opportunity to purchase more tickets if available;

VIP access to Club AC for two people on every race day;

Access to pit lane base tours for two people;

Access to Post Race Press Conferences for two people;

Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Challenger Playoffs and 35th America’s Cup prize giving events for two people;

America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta entry.

For more information visit the Burgess website.