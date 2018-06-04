Cumbrian Lakeland Leisure Estates buys Roydon Marina Village in Essex

The Cumbrian holiday park and marina operator has received backing by HSBC to expand in the South East

Lakeland Leisure Estates, a holiday park and marina operator from Cumbria, has bought Roydon Marina Village in Essex, with financing from HSBC.

The company’s purchase of the 56 acre, inland complex is its first investment in the South East.

Cumbriacrack.com writes that thanks to the acquisition of the marina, the Lakeland Leisure Estates has created six new jobs at its headquarters in Windermere and its growth is forecast at 33% over the next year.

The company owns holiday and caravan parks, five marinas in the Yorkshire Dales and Costa del Sol and in January purchased the Deganwy Coastal Marina, North Wales from the Crown Estates.

Their newly purchased Roydon Marina Village boats 350 berths, over 60 holiday lodges, a hotel, café and an restaurant. Lakeland Leisure Estates plans invest into upgrading the marina and its facilities, including refurbishing the lodges.

The marina is only a 30 minute train ride from London’s Liverpool Street, making it very attractive for those living and working in the city.