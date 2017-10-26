Lock at Port Solent Marina to temporarily close next year

Premier Marinas is advising berth holders that the lock at Port Solent Marina will be temporarily closed for maintenance from the end of January

The lock at Port Solent Marina will be temporarily closed next year for necessary maintenance.

The £150,000 project, which happens every one to two years to reduce the risk of lock failure, will take place between 29 January 2018 and 16 February 2018.

Premier Marinas said the shutdown is slightly longer than in previous years as the lock’s hydraulic rams will be serviced and replaced, anodes will be fitted and timber replaced.

The bottom bearing of the outer lock gates is also being replaced which requires precision engineering.

Berth holders at Port Solent are being advised that as the lock will be completely drained for the work, no boats will be able to pass through during this time.

Those wishing to use their boats during the maintenance period are able to stay at Gosport or Southsea Marina at no extra cost, subject to berth availability.

Meanwhile, Premier Marinas and its contractors have submitted a planning application to dredge the approach channel to Southsea Marina during the spring.

It said the dredge is to restore the channel to published chart datum depth and to realign it with the channel markers, including access to the marina and its waiting pontoon.

The channel was last dredged in 2004/2005 using water injection. This time, a backhoe and barge will be used as Premier believes it will be more effective in removing solid lumps.

Commenting on the dredging plans, Southsea Marina manager, Rupert Bremer, said: “Premier is working hard to make access to the marina better for its customers and we are investigation in the best technologies to assist with this.”

Premier recently announced it was investing £11 million next year in marina infrastructure and boatyards in its south coast marinas.

Part of these plans include the reconfiguration of the layout of the boatyard at Chichester Marina in order to provide a safe working area for berth holders and contractors.

Costing £40,000, it will include the segregation of boats ashore from parked cars and provide designated car parking and vessel storage areas. The installation of removable bollards and chains will be used to highlight these designated areas.

The new safety measures are set to be in place for the busy New Year period. Once this reconfiguration project is completed in the main boatyard areas, planning will begin to carry out similar segregation across the entire Chichester site .

Additionally, a safe viewing area for customers to watch their vessels being lifted or launched will also be installed.