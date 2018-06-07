Mayflower Marina is the recipient of the 5 Gold Anchor Award by The Yacht Harbour Association

Plymouth's Mayflower Marina has been presented with the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor Award, which has only been awarded to 106 marinas around the world

Mayflower Marina in Plymouth has been awarded the prestigious 5 Gold Anchor award by The Yacht Harbour Association.

The international award by TYHA has only been given to 106 marinas in the world, including Brighton Marina, Chichester Marina, Dover Marina, IGY Rodney Bay Marina in St Lucia and Limassol Marina in Cyprus to name a few.

The top industry award reflects the high standard of the facilities, commitment to customer service excellence and operational competence. The review was carried out by The Yacht Harbour Association inspectors and the accreditation was confirmed to Mayflower Marina on 30 May.

The award winning Plymouth marina boasts 396 berths and is independently operated and owned by shareholders, most of whom are current berth holders.

It offers berths offers permanent and visitor berthing and offers attractive facilities such as secure parking, fuel, boatyard services, laundry, luxury family bathrooms, free WiFi, chandlery and the award winning Jolly Jacks bistro.

Jon White, General Manager of The Yacht Harbour Association said: “I am very pleased to confirm that the marina and the team of professionals that run it have again achieved our highest accreditation level of 5 Gold Anchors. The Gold Anchor scheme utilises expert assessors to evaluate marinas against an exacting standard which considers all operational, facility and customer service aspects of running a modern marina. The assessment also gains feedback directly from customers and utilises a mystery shop process to gain valuable insights into the customers experience delivered. My congratulations to the Mayflower Marina team for this excellent achievement and for providing such a high quality experience for their customers.”

Charles Bush, Managing Director of Mayflower Marina added: “We are delighted to learn that after an exhaustive assessment process, Mayflower Marina has retained its 5 Gold Anchor status. In an increasingly competitive market it is hugely reassuring to receive independent verification that we have once again achieved the gold standard. Our staff should be very proud. To be ranked amongst the very best is hugely to their credit and without their efforts, in fair weather and foul, year in, year out, we would achieve very little!”

The prestigious 5 Gold Anchor award is not just beneficial to Mayflower Marina but also to Plymouth and Devon, putting the area very much on the boating and tourist map.

Amanda Lumley, Executive Director at Destination Plymouth, said: “As Britain’s Ocean City, Plymouth’s stunning waterfront is the jewel in the City’s crown. The hard work put in by the marina team ensure it’s a fantastic place to berth and explore the City’s excellent food and drink offer, great heritage and vibrant cultural scene which plays a big role in helping to attract more visitors into Plymouth. I’d like to congratulate the team at Mayflower Marina for retaining their 5 Gold Anchor status.”